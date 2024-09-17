Published 12:29 IST, September 17th 2024

Charles, Hillmon play key roles as Atlanta Dream edge Washington to stay alive in WNBA playoff chase

— Tina Charles had 20 points and 10 rebounds, Naz Hillmon made the go-ahead shot in overtime and the Atlanta Dream defeated the Washington Mystics 76-73 in overtime on Sunday to stay alive in the WNBA playoff chase