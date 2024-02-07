Advertisement

In the 3rd T20I match on Wednesday, India faced Afghanistan, resulting in a thrilling encounter. India posted a formidable total of 212/4, with Rohit Sharma standing out, scoring an impressive 121* runs off 69 balls. In response, Afghanistan also managed to reach 212/6, with notable contributions from Gulbadin Naib (55* off 23) and Rahmanullah Gurbaz (50 off 32). The match ended in a tie, leading to a Super Over, which India won by 10 runs, securing a clean sweep in the T20 series with a 3-0 victory. This remarkable victory was supported by standout performances from Shivam Dube, who was awarded the Player of the Series, and Rohit Sharma, who was honored as the Player of the Match.

3 things you need to know

India beat Afghanistan 3-0 in the T20I series

Rohit Sharma was named ‌Player of the Match in the 3rd T20I

Shivam Dube was named the Player of the Series

Sanju Samson had a night to forget after 2 innings, 2 balls, 0 runs in one T20 match

Sanju Samson, a wicketkeeper-batsman, sat out the first two T20Is before returning to the Indian XI for the third and final match against Afghanistan. In the first two T20Is, Indian team management chose teenager Jitesh Sharma as wicketkeeper, however he failed to register a single run. Following that, Samson was named to the playing XI for the match at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

In an unexpected turn of events, after Virat Kohli's maiden golden duck, Samson met the same fate, failing to open his account upon his return. Samson mistimed his pull shot, which resulted in his ejection on the opening ball from Fareed Ahmad. Indian hitters had a terrible day, with Yashasvi Jaiswal (4), Kohli (0), Shivam Dube (1), and Samson (0) all adding to India's 22-4 deficit in 4.3 overs. Nonetheless, skipper Rohit Sharma's amazing innings of 121 and Rinku Singh's aggressive 69 helped India to a threatening total of 212-4 in 20 overs. Samson, who has been under fire for his erratic performances, was chastised by Team India supporters for his poor batting performance in the third T20I against Afghanistan.



Sanju Samson's recent performances have prompted questions about his form and the potential influence of his place on the T20 World Cup team. During the super-over, Samson had difficult circumstances and failed to make an impact, increasing ‌the criticism.

Great stumping by sanju Samson

What a take than stop hi movement jumped and broke the stump unbelievable🤯🤯🔥🔥#SanjuSamsonpic.twitter.com/wr2baeSFR3 — ҠAZ ⭐ (@Kaz_Toxic) January 17, 2024

Samson faced a golden duck, failing to open his account with a single ball. This, combined with another zero in his innings during the super-over, highlights a troubling decline in his batting performance under pressure. Even in the super-over, where he had a chance to redeem himself, Samson failed to provide the required performance and ended his two innings with two 0s.