Rohit Sharma's incredible century knock against Afghanistan in the 3rd T20I of the series has left the internet in a frenzy. From two ducks in a row to smashing it all the park, Rohit Sharma has once again proved why he is one of the finest white-ball cricketers of all time. Sharma got the much-needed support from Rinku Singh, and together they took the Afghani bowlers to the cleaners.

Rohit Sharma scored a century in the 3rd T20I of the IND vs AFG T20I

Rinku Singh went unbeaten at 69

India put on 212 on the board after 20 overs

Rohit-Rinku show

Following a disappointing comeback to the T20I space, getting out on duck consecutive times, Rohit Sharma turned the tables in the 3rd and final T20I of the ind VS AFG series. Starting off shakily, struggling to middle the ball, Rohit endured the difficult initial phase, where wickets were tumbling from the other end. At 22/4, Rinku Singh joined his skipper and following the end of the powerplay normalcy began to land. Eventually, Rohit got his eye in it, and once settled he was ought to become a destructible force. Rohit and Rinku together pummeled the Afghani bowlers for 14 sixes and 13 fours, and the score of 212 which wasn't even fizzy at the stage of 22/4, became a reality.

In the process, Rohit Sharma completed his 5th T20I hundred. He went unbeaten at 121. With this century, Sharma has distanced himself from Suryakumar Yadav and Glenn Maxwell, to lead the 5-century club.

Karim Janat went for 36 in the final over

Rinku Singh on the other hand went unbeaten for 69. He gave the finishing touch to the innings. Smashed three massive sixes in the final three balls of the final over. Sharma also launched one to the roof in the final over. Karim Janat went for plenty in the final final. As many as 36 runs were scored in Afghanistan's 20th over.

About the match, as per the latest update, it is nicely set up as Afghanistan are 145/3 after 15 overs.