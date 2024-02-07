English
Updated January 26th, 2024 at 09:17 IST

'A really confident young lad'- Yashasvi Jaiswal's dominance rocks ENG, earns praise from Atherton

Yashasvi Jaiswal's explosive innings puts England on the back foot; Atherton lauds his aggressive approach, pivotal in India's dominance in the 1st Test.

Aryan Suraj Chadha
Yashasvi Jaiswal
Yashasvi Jaiswal | Image:AP
  3 min read
 At the close of play on Day 1 of the Anthony de Mello Trophy, 2024, 1st Test, India stood at 119/1 in reply to England's first innings total of 246, trailing by 127 runs. Yashasvi Jaiswal led India's response with a commendable innings, remaining unbeaten on 76 runs off 70 deliveries, including 9 boundaries and 3 sixes, at a striking rate of 108.57. He was ably supported by Rohit Sharma, who contributed 24 runs before being dismissed by Jack Leach. England's bowling attack was spearheaded by Jack Leach, who claimed the sole wicket to fall, finishing the day with figures of 1/24 in 9 overs. Tom Hartley and Rehan Ahmed bowled without success, conceding 63 and 22 runs respectively, while Mark Wood remained wicketless. As India prepares to resume their innings on Day 2, the spotlight will be on Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill to build on their partnership and narrow the deficit. With an intriguing contest in store, cricket enthusiasts eagerly anticipate the unfolding of the second day's play in this enthralling test match.  

3 things you need to know 

  • India trails England by 127 runs 
  • Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill will resume the innings at Day 2
  • Jaiswal has performed admirably well 

Atherton made a huge statement about Yashasvi Jaiswal 

India maintained their dominance over England on the opening day of the maiden Test match in Hyderabad. Yashasvi Jaiswal emerged as the outstanding batsman, impressing cricket analyst Michael Atherton with his aggressive style.

Taking command at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Thursday, January 25th, India shown prowess by keeping the Ben Stokes-led English team to a modest total of 246 runs. During the last session, India's momentum shifted dramatically in its favour, owing in large part to the spectacular innings of youthful phenom Yashasvi Jaiswal. His scorching performance of 76 runs off just 70 deliveries had the English bowlers fighting to keep up.

Jaiswal's undefeated posture at the crease helped India to a solid total of 119 runs in just 23 overs, losing only one wicket in the process. Notably, Jaiswal's aggressiveness was on full display against rookie spinner Tom Hartley, who was met with a booming six off the first ball of the latter's Test career.

Michael Atherton praised the young Indian batter Jaiswal for leading India's charge and putting England on the defensive. During a Sky Sports analysis, Atherton reflected on the difficult start to the Test series faced by Ben Stokes' tough side. Atherton said: 

"It was a great day of cricket. It was a tough day for England, they definitely came off second best today, in particular, because of what happened right at the end of the day when the young lad Jaiswal really played aggressively," 

"He really got stuck in to Tom Hartley on debut, an inexperienced player, but it was a definite attempt to get after Hartley on debut,”\

"Jaiswal, England supporters and bowlers won't have seen as much of him. They got a look at him today and he looks a really confident young lad. He played with real confidence and poise today and just took the game on,”  

"Seizing the moment, putting England on the back foot. Stokes would have loved for Hartley to ease his way in on debut but Jaiswal had other ideas,”

 

 

Published January 26th, 2024 at 09:17 IST

