Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Updated February 20th, 2024 at 21:48 IST

'AB de Villiers got trolled for no reason': Memes galore as netizens welcome Virat Kohli's newborn

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma have become the parents for the second time. Following the broke out of the news, fans went into a meme frenzy.

Republic Sports Desk
Virat Kohli Ab de Villiers
Virat Kohli Ab de Villiers | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma have announced that they have been blessed with a baby boy. The former India captain took to social media to present the good news to the world. The famed couple have become parents for the second time. Their first child, Vamika, was born in 2021. The couple have named their newborn "Akaay."

Also Read | Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli Name Their Baby Boy Akaay, Know What It Means

AB de Villiers spilled the beans too early

The joyous news has broken the internet, and wishes from all corners of the world are coming in for the parents. However, there is a strata of netizens who have also reflected on the drama that went viral a few days back. AB de Villiers, who unintentionally revealed the news a couple of weeks ago, and then apologised for the same, has turned out to be right all along.

Also Read | PBKS batter narrates his journey from humble beginning to IPL call-up

Memes galore as AB de Villiers proved to be right all along 

During a Q and A session on YouTube, De Villiers made it known that Kohli and Anushka are soon going to welcome a new child. His comments became viral and later on he retracted what he said. However, with the development that has come, fans on social media are making their voice for the former South African captain.

The memes are flowing in thick and fast, and all highlight the fictitious state of AB De Villiers, who spilled the beans before the actual announcmeent.

Published February 20th, 2024 at 21:48 IST

