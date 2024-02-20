Advertisement

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma have announced that they have been blessed with a baby boy. The former India captain took to social media to present the good news to the world. The famed couple have become parents for the second time. Their first child, Vamika, was born in 2021. The couple have named their newborn "Akaay."

Also Read | Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli Name Their Baby Boy Akaay, Know What It Means

Advertisement

AB de Villiers spilled the beans too early

The joyous news has broken the internet, and wishes from all corners of the world are coming in for the parents. However, there is a strata of netizens who have also reflected on the drama that went viral a few days back. AB de Villiers, who unintentionally revealed the news a couple of weeks ago, and then apologised for the same, has turned out to be right all along.

Advertisement

Also Read | PBKS batter narrates his journey from humble beginning to IPL call-up

Memes galore as AB de Villiers proved to be right all along

During a Q and A session on YouTube, De Villiers made it known that Kohli and Anushka are soon going to welcome a new child. His comments became viral and later on he retracted what he said. However, with the development that has come, fans on social media are making their voice for the former South African captain.

AB De Villiers reminds me of CHELLAM sir from the family man series#ViratKohli𓃵 #AnushkaSharma #Anushka #ABDEVILLIERS — SHASHANK BARANWAL 🇮🇳 (@followshashank1) February 20, 2024

So why did the power couple make AB de Villiers retract his comment? Wasn’t this the obvious information and what was there to hide? — Vipra Shrivastava☀️ (@Vipra_s) February 20, 2024

So AB de Villiers saying it's a fake news was the actual fake news. — Silly Point (@FarziCricketer) February 20, 2024

The memes are flowing in thick and fast, and all highlight the fictitious state of AB De Villiers, who spilled the beans before the actual announcmeent.