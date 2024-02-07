Advertisement

AB De Villiers has commended Rinku Singh as a match-winner, expressing satisfaction in witnessing the Indian batter's consistent and remarkable start to his international career. Rinku Singh performed well during the recently concluded three-match T20I series between India and Afghanistan.

3 things you need to know

Rinku Singh has played 2 ODIs and 15 T20Is for India since his debut in 2023

The Kolkata Knight Riders batsman has a strike rate of over 176 in T20Is

Rinku Singh played a crucial role for KKR in the IPL 2023

AB de Villiers heaps praise on Rinku Singh

Rinku Singh has emerged as a key player in India's T20 International squad, featuring in 15 T20I games since his debut and accumulating 356 runs at an impressive average of 89. His ability to finish not out in seven out of 11 innings underscores his brilliant finishing skills and composure under pressure.

A shining example of this was evident in India's thrilling victory against Afghanistan in the third and final T20I, where Rinku forged a record fifth-wicket partnership with captain Rohit Sharma. Amid India's struggle at 22 for four, Rinku, partnering with Rohit Sharma, played a pivotal role in steering his side to a strong finish.

"Rinku is a fantastic player, a match-winner, and it is good to see him become consistent as well. You need to be a consistent player who is always trying to win games for your team," AB de Villiers said.

Rinku Singh's standout performances have been particularly notable in the closing overs, where he has consistently struck boundaries at a rate of one every 2.3 deliveries, showcasing his prowess as a formidable finisher. During the third T20I, he along with Rohit took India from 22/4 in 4.3 overs to 212/4 in 20 overs.