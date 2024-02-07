English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 21st, 2024 at 21:56 IST

'It is good to see him become consistent': AB de Villiers heaps massive praise on India youngster

The India star's performances have been particularly notable in closing overs, where he has consistently struck boundaries at a rate of one every 2.3 deliveries

Vishal Tiwari
AB de Villiers
AB de Villiers | Image:BCCI/IPL
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

AB De Villiers has commended Rinku Singh as a match-winner, expressing satisfaction in witnessing the Indian batter's consistent and remarkable start to his international career. Rinku Singh performed well during the recently concluded three-match T20I series between India and Afghanistan. 

3 things you need to know

  • Rinku Singh has played 2 ODIs and 15 T20Is for India since his debut in 2023
  • The Kolkata Knight Riders batsman has a strike rate of over 176 in T20Is
  • Rinku Singh played a crucial role for KKR in the IPL 2023

Also Read: 'He uses his...'-Gavaskar believes Rohit Sharma's tactical use of bowlers to be vital in ENG Test

Advertisement

AB de Villiers heaps praise on Rinku Singh

Rinku Singh has emerged as a key player in India's T20 International squad, featuring in 15 T20I games since his debut and accumulating 356 runs at an impressive average of 89. His ability to finish not out in seven out of 11 innings underscores his brilliant finishing skills and composure under pressure.

Advertisement

A shining example of this was evident in India's thrilling victory against Afghanistan in the third and final T20I, where Rinku forged a record fifth-wicket partnership with captain Rohit Sharma. Amid India's struggle at 22 for four, Rinku, partnering with Rohit Sharma, played a pivotal role in steering his side to a strong finish.

"Rinku is a fantastic player, a match-winner, and it is good to see him become consistent as well. You need to be a consistent player who is always trying to win games for your team," AB de Villiers said.

Rinku Singh's standout performances have been particularly notable in the closing overs, where he has consistently struck boundaries at a rate of one every 2.3 deliveries, showcasing his prowess as a formidable finisher. During the third T20I, he along with Rohit took India from 22/4 in 4.3 overs to 212/4 in 20 overs. 

Advertisement

Published January 21st, 2024 at 21:56 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

2 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

2 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

2 hours ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

2 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

6 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Viral Video Showcases how Rubber Slippers Are Made| Watch

    Info10 minutes ago

  2. Maharashtra tops list of cyberfraud losses in 2023

    Business News12 minutes ago

  3. Pune: ECI Suspends 3 Officials For Stealing Control Unit of EVM

    Lok Sabha Elections13 minutes ago

  4. Terrorists Open Fire on Two Civilians Leaving One Dead in Srinagar

    India News14 minutes ago

  5. Virat Kohli update: BIG news coming in on star player's availability

    Sports 15 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement