Updated January 25th, 2024 at 12:47 IST

Afghan star Rahmanullah Gurbaz shows why Lord Ram belongs to everyone, says 'Mere Ghar Ram Aaye Hai'

It is not just Indians who celebrated the homecoming of Lord Ram in Ayodhya, several international cricketers also reveled on the occasion.

Republic Sports Desk
Rahmanullah Gurbaz celebrates Ram Mandir Temple
Rahmanullah Gurbaz celebrates Ram Mandir Temple | Image:Rahmanullah Gurbaz/Instagram
On Monday, January 22nd, a wait of almost 500 years came to an end as Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple was inaugurated in the most grand style. PM Modi led the proceedings as India celebrated the homecoming of Lord Ram in Ayodhya at the exact birthplace of Ram Lalla. Celebrities from all over India including Amitabh Bachchan, Rajnikanth, and Chiranjeevi attended the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. Among the sports stars Sachin Tendulkar, Anil Kumble, Venkatesh Prasad, Ravindra Jadeja, Saina Nehwal, and Mithali Raj attended the ceremony.

3 things you need to know

  • Over 7,000 guests took part in the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Ram Mandir
  • PM Modi began the consecration of the Ram Temple as the patron
  • Several sports personalities took part in the event in Ayodhya

Ram Mandir: Gurbaz celebrates the homecoming of Lord Ram

It is not just Indians who celebrated the homecoming of Lord Ram in Ayodhya, several international cricketers also reveled on the occasion. From David Warner to Kevin Pietersen to Keshav Maharaj, everyone wished India on the occasion of the inauguration of Ram Mandir. Now Afghanistan cricketer Rahmanullah Gurbaz also is excited by Ram Mandir Temple getting inaugurated in Ayodhya. In an Instagram story on his official Instagram account, the KKR opener is seen uploading a selfie with Jubin Nautiyal's 'Mere Ghar Ram Aaye Hai' playing in the background. The screenshots of Gurbaz's story have been widely shared on social media with several people hailing the Afghan cricketer for sharing the happiness of another country's citizens.

Cricket world celebrates Ram Mandir inauguration

Former cricketer Virender Sehwag turned to social media to celebrate the consecration of Ram Temple. Sehwag wrote on the social media platform X, formerly Twitter, that he is emotional and happy about the event. He further sent his gratitude to all those who made the occasion possible. 

“I am emotional and happy. I am limited, I am surrendered. I am satisfied, I am speechless. I am just Rammay. Glory to Siyawar Ramchandra ji. Ram Lalla has come. Gratitude to all those who made this possible and made sacrifices. Jai Shri Ram,” Sehwag said on Twitter. 

Indian spinner Yuzvendra Chahal also took to social media to wish everyone the best on the auspicious occasion. "Many best wishes to everyone on the auspicious occasion of Ram ji's death. Jai Shri Ram," Chahal wrote on the social media platform. 

"Today is a historic day as our param pujya Prabhu Shri Ram Lala is coming to his birth place. 22 January,  2024 will always be etched in history of India as a glorious moment & a turning point of awakening. I pray to Lord Ram to bless the humanity with peace,  progress and prosperity," Harbhajan said. 

Published January 24th, 2024 at 19:24 IST

Ram Mandir
