Updated January 14th, 2024 at 21:45 IST

Afghanistan batters involved in comedy of errors as India execute two run outs in two balls

Mujeeb Ur Rahman and Fazalhaq Farooqi were the unfortunate batsmen who fell victim to the precision of the Indian fielding.

Vishal Tiwari
India vs Afghanistan
India vs Afghanistan | Image:JioCinema/BCCI
In a thrilling start to the 2nd T20I between India and Afghanistan, the final over bowled by Arshdeep Singh became the stage for intense drama. Afghanistan, putting a target on the board, found themselves in a precarious situation as they lost four wickets in that over, eventually getting bowled out for 172.

3 things you need to know

  • India and Afghanistan are playing a three-match T20I series
  • India are currently 1-0 ahead in the contest
  • The third and final T20I will be played in Bengaluru

Also Read: When cricket meets tennis: Kohli and Novak's mutual admiration club

2 run outs in 2 balls

The climax unfolded with two crucial run-outs executed by Indian wicket-keeper Jitesh Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal in the last two balls of Afghanistan's innings. Mujeeb Ur Rahman and Fazalhaq Farooqi were the unfortunate batsmen who fell victim to the precision of the Indian fielding.

The first run-out occurred when Arshdeep bowled a back-of-length delivery outside the off stump. Mujeeb Ur Rahman attempted a forceful shot but missed the ball. Sensing an opportunity for a run, Mujeeb started running, but Naveen remained anchored to his crease. With a swift throw to the other end, Jitesh Sharma removed the bails as Arshdeep dislodged the stumps. Interestingly, the ball was called a wide, providing India with another opportunity for a run-out on the very next delivery.

India grabbed the chance with both hands as Fazalhaq Farooqi and Naveen-ul-Haq found themselves at the same end after the final delivery. Jitesh attempted a run-out but missed the stumps. Jaiswal collected the ball and ran with it to the bowler's end to execute the run-out.  

Published January 14th, 2024 at 21:45 IST

