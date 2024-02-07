English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 21st, 2024 at 20:23 IST

Afghanistan opener credits MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli for growth in international cricket

Speaking about the three-match T20I series that Afghanistan lost 3-0, the opener said that it was a good learning experience for him and his team.

Vishal Tiwari
Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni
Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni | Image:Instagram/ViratKohli
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Rahmanullah Gurbaz, the opening batsman from Afghanistan, has shared that he turns to the legendary Indian cricketers Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni for guidance on improving his skills. While participating in the International League T20, Gurbaz mentioned to news agency ANI that he consistently seeks advice from the Indian duo to elevate his game.

3 things you need to know

  • MS Dhoni retired from international cricket way back in 2020
  • Dhoni plays for CSK in the IPL and 2024 may be his last season
  • Gurbaz represents KKR in the Indian Premier League

Also Read: 'He uses his...'-Gavaskar believes Rohit Sharma's tactical use of bowlers to be vital in ENG Test 

Advertisement

Gurbaz on Dhoni and Kohli

Reflecting on the recently concluded three-match T20I series against India, where he notched up a half-century, Gurbaz expressed that, given his current career stage, he has numerous queries and finds Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni as his preferred mentors. Playing for the Kolkata Knight Riders in the Indian Premier League (IPL) provides Gurbaz with ample opportunities to interact with and learn from some of the top cricketers in the world.

Advertisement

"I always talked to Virat and MS Dhoni about how to improve my cricket. I have a lot of things in my mind and I have to work on it. I was talking to Virat (bhai) about my cricket journey and how should I grow, and reach the next level," Gurbaz told ANI in an interview.

Speaking about the three-match T20I series that Afghanistan lost 3-0, Gurbaz said that it was a good learning experience for him and his team. Gurbaz stated that playing against stars like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli gives them a lot of confidence and learning. Afghanistan managed to tie the third and final T20I in Bengaluru, following which two super overs were played to decide the winner.

Advertisement

"It was a good learning for us. This kind of game can happen. We also enjoyed the game and learned a lot from it. Playing against players like Virat and Rohit Sharma gave us a lot of confidence and learning. I hope we get a lot of series against India in future," Gurbaz said.


 

Advertisement

Published January 21st, 2024 at 20:23 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

2 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

2 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

2 hours ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

2 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

6 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Viral Video Showcases how Rubber Slippers Are Made| Watch

    Info10 minutes ago

  2. Maharashtra tops list of cyberfraud losses in 2023

    Business News12 minutes ago

  3. Pune: ECI Suspends 3 Officials For Stealing Control Unit of EVM

    Lok Sabha Elections13 minutes ago

  4. Terrorists Open Fire on Two Civilians Leaving One Dead in Srinagar

    India News14 minutes ago

  5. Virat Kohli update: BIG news coming in on star player's availability

    Sports 16 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement