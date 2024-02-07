Advertisement

Rahmanullah Gurbaz, the opening batsman from Afghanistan, has shared that he turns to the legendary Indian cricketers Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni for guidance on improving his skills. While participating in the International League T20, Gurbaz mentioned to news agency ANI that he consistently seeks advice from the Indian duo to elevate his game.

3 things you need to know

MS Dhoni retired from international cricket way back in 2020

Dhoni plays for CSK in the IPL and 2024 may be his last season

Gurbaz represents KKR in the Indian Premier League

Also Read: 'He uses his...'-Gavaskar believes Rohit Sharma's tactical use of bowlers to be vital in ENG Test

Advertisement

Gurbaz on Dhoni and Kohli

Reflecting on the recently concluded three-match T20I series against India, where he notched up a half-century, Gurbaz expressed that, given his current career stage, he has numerous queries and finds Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni as his preferred mentors. Playing for the Kolkata Knight Riders in the Indian Premier League (IPL) provides Gurbaz with ample opportunities to interact with and learn from some of the top cricketers in the world.

Advertisement

"I always talked to Virat and MS Dhoni about how to improve my cricket. I have a lot of things in my mind and I have to work on it. I was talking to Virat (bhai) about my cricket journey and how should I grow, and reach the next level," Gurbaz told ANI in an interview.

Speaking about the three-match T20I series that Afghanistan lost 3-0, Gurbaz said that it was a good learning experience for him and his team. Gurbaz stated that playing against stars like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli gives them a lot of confidence and learning. Afghanistan managed to tie the third and final T20I in Bengaluru, following which two super overs were played to decide the winner.

Advertisement

"It was a good learning for us. This kind of game can happen. We also enjoyed the game and learned a lot from it. Playing against players like Virat and Rohit Sharma gave us a lot of confidence and learning. I hope we get a lot of series against India in future," Gurbaz said.



