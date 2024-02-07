Advertisement

Rashid Khan, Afghanistan's ace spinner, will miss the country's first Test against Sri Lanka next month. The spinner is recovering from a back injury and owing to that he will miss out on the one-off Test. The 25-year-old is Afghanistan's leading Test wicket-taker- 34 wickets in five matches- and has been a key member of the side in all formats of the game.

Rashid Khan could not make it to the squad

According to selectors, Rashid was being kept under observation but unfortunately, he will not be able to make it to the squad.

"Rashid Khan is still recovering from back surgery and will miss the one-off Test against Sri Lanka," the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) announced in a statement. The Test will be played in Colombo from February 2 to 6.

Qais Ahmad, a leg-spinning bowling all-rounder, has been added to the roster to replace Rashid. Hashmatullah Shahidi will lead the squad, which includes Noor Ali Zadran and Naveed Zadran. Afghanistan will also play three one-day internationals and as many Twenty20s during the tour, with squads to be announced subsequently.

Since being granted Test status in 2018, Afghanistan has played seven Tests, winning three and losing four.

"The year 2024 is packed with Test cricket for us, a sign of progression," said ACB chairman Mirwais Ashraf.

Afghanistan squad

Squad: Hashmatullah Shahidi (captain), Rahmat Shah, Ikram Alikhil, Mohammad Ishaq, Ibrahim Zadran, Noor Ali Zadran, Abdul Malik, Bahir Shah, Nasir Jamal, Qais Ahmad, Zahir Khan, Zia-ur-Rehman Akbar, Yamin Ahmadzai, Nijat Masood, Mohammad Saleem Safi, Naveed Zadran.