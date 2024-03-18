×

Updated March 18th, 2024 at 18:59 IST

Afghanistan vs Ireland Live Streaming: When and where to watch AFG vs IRE 3rd T20 on TV and Online?

Ahead of the start of the Afghanistan vs Ireland game, let's take a look at how to watch the match live. Get hold of the live streaming details given.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI
Afghanistan vs Ireland 3rd T20 | Image:ACB
  • 2 min read
With the series tied at 1-1, it is time for the 3rd and final T20 to take place and break the deadlock. Afghanistan won the first match and then Ireland came back in the do-or-die game. Thus, there is nothing separating the two teams and whichever plays to its strengths will win the series. So, an intriguing encounter is in awaits, hence, it is not the one to be missed. Here's how you can watch the match live.

When is the Afghanistan vs Ireland 3rd T20 scheduled to take place?

The 3rd T20 between Afghanistan and Ireland will be held on Friday, March 18, 2024.

Where will Afghanistan vs Ireland 3rd T20 be held?

The 3rd T20 between Afghanistan and Ireland will take place at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

What time will Afghanistan vs Ireland 3rd T20 start?

The 3rd T20 match between Afghanistan and Ireland will begin at 9:30 PM IST.

Where to watch Afghanistan vs Ireland 3rd T20 live telecast?

The Afghanistan vs Ireland 3rd T20 will not live telecast in India.

How can I watch the Afghanistan vs Ireland live streaming in India?

Afghanistan vs Ireland live streaming will be available on the Fancode app and website.

How can I watch the Afghanistan vs Ireland live streaming in Afghanistan?

Afghanistan vs Ireland live streaming will be available on RTA Sport in Afghanistan.

How can I watch the Afghanistan vs Ireland live streaming in Ireland?

Afghanistan vs Ireland live streaming will be available on Premier Sports.

How can I watch the Afghanistan vs Ireland live streaming in the UK?

Afghanistan vs Ireland live streaming is currently not available in the UK.

Afghanistan vs Ireland: 3rd T20 squads 

Afghanistan Full Squad: Rashid Khan (c), Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Sediq Atal, Ijaz Ahmadzai, Ishaq Rahimi (wk), Mohammad Nabi, Nangyal Kharotai, Azmat Omarzai, Noor Ahmad, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Wafadar Momand, Farid Malik, Naveen Ul Haq, Fazal Haq Farooqi

Ireland Full Squad: Mark Adair, Ross Adair, Andrew Balbirnie, Curtis Campher, Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Graham Hume, Josh Little, Barry McCarthy, Neil Rock, Paul Stirling (c), Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker, Ben White, Craig Young

Published March 18th, 2024 at 18:59 IST

