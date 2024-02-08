Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 10th, 2024 at 23:20 IST

After rain, India share top honours with South Africa in U-19 Tri-Nation tourney

The Uday Saharan-led Indian colts shared the top honours with their South African counterparts in the Tri-Nation Under-19 Tournament after the title clash was called off due to rain here on Wednesday.

Press Trust Of India

Press Trust Of India
The Uday Saharan-led Indian colts shared the top honours with their South African counterparts in the Tri-Nation Under-19 Tournament after the title clash was called off due to rain here on Wednesday.

The match officials waited for the designated cut-off time to allow the minimum 20 overs for a result to be achieved.

But because of the wet playing conditions, the final at the Old Edwardians Cricket Ground Club was abandoned without a ball being bowled.

Published January 10th, 2024 at 23:20 IST

