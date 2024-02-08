Updated January 10th, 2024 at 23:20 IST
After rain, India share top honours with South Africa in U-19 Tri-Nation tourney
The Uday Saharan-led Indian colts shared the top honours with their South African counterparts in the Tri-Nation Under-19 Tournament after the title clash was called off due to rain here on Wednesday.
Press Trust Of India
- Sports
- 1 min read
IND vs SA | Image:AP
Advertisement
The Uday Saharan-led Indian colts shared the top honours with their South African counterparts in the Tri-Nation Under-19 Tournament after the title clash was called off due to rain here on Wednesday.
The match officials waited for the designated cut-off time to allow the minimum 20 overs for a result to be achieved.
Advertisement
But because of the wet playing conditions, the final at the Old Edwardians Cricket Ground Club was abandoned without a ball being bowled.
Advertisement
Published January 10th, 2024 at 23:20 IST
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.