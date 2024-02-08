Updated January 11th, 2024 at 19:24 IST
'Again NO place for Sanju Samson even in second-string team': Netizens lash out at Rohit & Dravid
There is a lot of frustration and disappointment among netizens regarding the team selection for the first T20I due to the absence of Sanju Samson.
Indian wicketkeeper-batsman Sanju Samson has once again been snubbed from the playing XI of the T20I team despite the absence of some of the senior players. Samson was expected to feature in the first T20I against Afghanistan on January 11, however, fans were left shocked when captain Rohit Sharma unveiled the playing XI at the toss.
Sanju Samson's name was missing from the roster, while Jitesh Sharma was given a nod by the team management to play as a keeper. Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, and Rinku Singh are also part of the playing XI but no place for Samson, who has been regularly travelling with the team for the past several months.
Netizens slam Team India
There is a lot of frustration and disappointment among netizens regarding the team selection for the first T20I. The absence of key players like Virat Kohli, Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer, Hardik Pandya, KL Rahul, and Ravindra Jadeja may have raised expectations for Samson to be included in the playing XI.
Captain Rohit Sharma and head coach Rahul Dravid are likely to have their reasons for the team selection, and it's not uncommon for fans to express their opinions and disappointment on social media platforms.
Published January 11th, 2024 at 19:24 IST
