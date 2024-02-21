English
Updated February 21st, 2024 at 13:55 IST

Akaay Kohli already facing a big issue spotted by social media users just few days after being born

Virat Kohli's new-born kid Akaay is too young to use social media, but a major issue has emerged for him over the SM platforms as the netizens flag it out.

Pavitra Shome
Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma, Vamika
Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma, Vamika | Image:Instagram
The Kohli household is brimming with joy as Virat Kohli and Anushka welcome their newest member of the family, a baby boy. The couple has named him Akaay, who has garnered a lot of attention since the news regarding his birth came out. But the little kid, who was born just a few days ago, is dealing with a humongous issue in social media. Right after the couple made the announcement, they received a downpour of congratulatory messages and well-wishes from the fans. However, some social media users highlighted a concerning issue 

Virat Kohli's son Akaay becomes a subject of memes, several fake accounts under the little kid's name already on social media 

It looks like the netizens did not leave a moment to turn the joyous moment into a concerning one. After Virat Kohli and his wife Anushka Sharma shared the grand news, several accounts were made under the name of the newborn baby on social media platforms, including Instagram. Netizens has pointed out the concerning issue as many usernames were created and have been active over social media since yesterday. Some of them were also shared on X (Formerly Twitter)

Image: Instagram (Screengrab)

Amid the username fiasco on Instagram, a new meme fest came up over Akaay Kohli and how his preferred Instagram usernames have already been taken.

For the fans, the situation has sparked hilarity all over, but it has seemingly raised a lot of concern over the creation of fake profiles and usernames under the name of a kid who is not even a week year old.  

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma welcomed their firstborn, Vamika, to the world in 2021. Since then, Kohli has been in tremendous form with his premier showcase with the bat. He went all out with his spectacular skills in the ODI World Cup 2024, but India emerged as the runner-up in the tournament. Now in 2024, Virat and Anushka are welcoming Vamika's little brother into the world. 

Published February 21st, 2024 at 13:55 IST

