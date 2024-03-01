Advertisement

Reliance Chairman Mukesh Ambani's youngest son, Anant Ambani, is all set to tie the knot with industrialist Viren Merchant's daughter, Radhika Merchant. The wedding festivities will take place in Gujarat's Jamnagar in July. Prior to that, a pre-wedding bash is lined-up, where several celebrities from varied fields are expected to showcase their presence.

Will Virat Kohli attend the pre-wedding celebrations of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant?

Since the event will be yet another amalgamation of Bollywood and other luminaires from different states of society, therefore, the general wondering is, will Virat Kohli also feature in the event?

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma recently became parents for the second time. The "It" couple has been blessed with a baby boy, Akaay. Ahead of the jubilating news on the personal front, Kohli took time off from cricket owing to personal reasons. The ace batsman opted out from the India vs England series, and before that, he did not appear in the Ram Mandir conscription ceremony as well, despite being invited. The reason for his absence became apparent later.

Fans awaiting update

While close to a fortnight has passed since the birth of the newborn, now fans are awaiting an update from Virat Kohli. Hence, it is anticipated to some degree that he could make his first public appearance following the birth of Akaay at the pre-wedding ceremony of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. Meanwhile, a picture of Kohli sitting along with his daughter Vamika made rounds on the internet a few days ago. It was asserted that the photo was captured in London. So, will Kohli fly back to India to attend the Ambani event, or will he skip this gathering too, nothing can be gauged at this juncture.

Is this Virat Kohli in London? pic.twitter.com/RCNf2Fxx1m — R.Sport (@republic_sports) February 26, 2024

Nevertheless, Kohli is expected to take the field again soon. He will apparently be back for the IPL 2024, where RCB will take on CSK in the opening fixture.

