Updated February 5th, 2024 at 19:55 IST

Another BIG SETBACK for Team India: Star player to miss IND vs ENG 3rd Test in Rajkot

India managed to triumph in IND vs ENG 3rd Test due to the brilliance of Yashasvi Jaiswal and Jasprit Bumrah. But there is disappointing news for Indian fans.

Republic Sports Desk
Rahul Dravid with India support staff
Rahul Dravid with India support staff | Image:BCCI
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Team India leveled the five-match Test series vs England after winning the 2nd Test in Vizag by 106 runs. In a back-and-forth encounter, Team India managed to triumph due to the brilliance of Yashasvi Jaiswal and Jasprit Bumrah. However, there might be another piece of disappointing news for Indian cricket fans. 

India to miss another star player for IND vs ENG 3rd Test?

ALSO READ | 'There is something going around. Something is not ideal': Ben Stokes reveals MYSTERY VIRUS in India

Bumrah might be rested for the IND vs ENG 3rd Test in Rajkot as the team management and selectors want to keep him fresh for the last two Test matches against England. It has been reported by Cricbuzz that the Indian team management want to have Bumrah rejuvenated for the 4th and 5th Test matches vs England. Bumrah's injury troubles in recent years might be a factor in the conversation.

The report also said that Siraj will lead the attack in Rajkot while KL Rahul is likely to return. Ravindra Jadeja's availability is still a matter of question as selectors will pick the squad for the remainder of the series on Tuesday.

Bumrah: The link between the old guard and the new guard

Mohammed Shami and Ravichandran Ashwin are in the twilight of their Test careers and Jasprit Bumrah on Monday acknowledged that he is now the link between the old order and the new as Indian Test bowling enters a transition phase.

The 30-year-old is one of Indian cricket's greatest ever match-winners and someone who has made it to India's 'Fab-Five' list of pacers along with the legendary Kapil Dev, the fiery Javagal Srinath and the two artistic exponents of reverse swing in Zaheer Khan and Shami.

Being the second fastest Asian pacer to reach 150 wickets in his 34th game, Bumrah knows that he is the leader of the pack and has to guide the likes of Mukesh Kumar and Avesh Khan (in dug-out) at this juncture in Indian cricket.

"We're going through a transition so I feel it's my responsibility to help them in any way I can," Bumrah, who got 'Player of the Match' for his nine-wicket haul in the 106-run win over England in the second Test here, said at the post-match presentation ceremony.

He has played very less Test cricket in India but has staggering statistics on pitches not traditionally conducive for fast bowling. In six Tests he has played in India, Bumrah has 31 wickets.

ALSO READ | 'NEVER EXPERIENCED ANYTHING LIKE THAT': Shubman Gill's 'weird' experience in IND vs ENG 2nd Test

"As I said before, I don't look at numbers. As a youngster, I did that and it made me excited. But now it's an added baggage as you are already playing for India," he said.

The in-swinging yorker that bamboozled an in-form Ollie Pope has been the talk of the town and Bumrah said, "As a youngster, that is the first delivery I learned (yorker)." "I used to think that it is the only way to get wickets. I had seen the legends of the game. Waqar, Wasim and even Zaheer Khan." He shares a nice rapport with his skipper Rohit Sharma, someone who has seen him as a 20-year-old in Mumbai Indians.

"We discuss certain things. I have been playing with him for a long period of time (Rohit)." Bumrah paid tribute to England veteran James Anderson and insisted that there is no competition as good fast bowling for him is always a nice spectacle.

"No not really. Before a cricketer, I'm a fast bowling fan. If somebody's doing well, kudos to them. I look at the situation, at the wicket and think what are my options. I should not be a one-trick pony." 

(with PTI inputs)

Published February 5th, 2024 at 19:48 IST

