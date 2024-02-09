Advertisement

Team India have already missed the services of Virat Kohli, Mohammed Shami, Ravindra Jadeja and KL Rahul in the ongoing IND vs ENG Test series. It was set that India might also rest Jasprit Bumrah for the 3rd Test. But now another Indian player has picked up an injury issue and is likely to miss the remaining Test match of the India vs England series.

Another star player out of IND vs ENG series

India batter Shreyas Iyer is unlikely to be picked in the India squad for the remainder of the Test series against England after complaining of stiffness in his back and groin. It ha been said that Iyer has had recurring troubles with his back and had also undergone a surgery last year.

"He has complained of stiffness and back issue," a BCCI source told PTI. Iyer is already struggling to fire in the series and made 35, 13, 27, 29 in the opening two Tests and was guilty of not capitalising on starts.

Advertisement

India are already reeling with injuries to key players Rahul and Jadeja. Kohli had missed the first two Tests due to personal reasons and is unlikely to be available for the games in Rajkot and Ranchi as well.

The selectors are yet to announce the squad for the last three Tests but they could do that on Friday.

Advertisement

On Monday, India bounced back to level the five-match series with a 106-run victory in Visakhapatnam. England, who have flown back to Abu Dhabi before the third Test in Rajkot beginning February 15, won the series opener by 28 runs.

India will be assemble in Rajkot on February 11 and England are expected to reach there a day after.