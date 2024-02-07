Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

TRENDING /
Updated January 28th, 2024 at 22:22 IST

Arshin, Tiwari sizzle as India record resounding 201-run win over USA in U19 World Cup

India, who had already sealed a super six berth having won their opening two games, head to the next stage as leaders of group A.

Press Trust Of India
India's U-19 team
India's U-19 team | Image:ICC
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Arshin Kulkarni slammed a stroke-filled century before pacer Naman Tiwari's grabbed four wickets as India recorded a facile 201-run win over USA in their final group game of the U-19 World Cup here on Sunday.

With the win, defending champions India continued their unbeaten run in the tournament.

India, who had already sealed a super six berth having won their opening two games, head to the next stage as leaders of group A.

Left-hand opener Arshin (108) starred with the bat with number three Musheer Khan (73) playing the perfect second fiddle as India piled on a mammoth 326 for five after being asked to bat.

The bowlers, led by left-arm pacer Tiwari (4/20), then perfectly complemented the Indian batting unit, stopping minnows USA to a paltry 125 for 8 in 50 overs.

USA never looked equipped to overhaul the huge target and their chase was off to a dodgy start as Tiwari and fellow pacer Raj Limbani (1/17) sizzled with the new-ball, running through the USA top-order in the first 10 overs.

Limbani sent back Prannav Chettipalayam in the very first over, while Tiwari showed the same accuracy that was on display against Ireland, and cleaned up opener Bhavya Patel in the second over before getting rid of skipper Rishi Ramesh in the eighth over.

His other scalps included the determined Utkarsh Srivastava, who top-scored for USA with a 73-ball 40, and Manav Nayak.

Earlier, India expectedly dominated with the bat. However, the record five-time champions lost a bit of steam towards the fag end of the innings as USA bowlers chipped away wickets at regular intervals.

While the left-handed Arshin scored 108, his 118-run knock, peppered with eight hits to the fence and three maximums, Musheer slammed 73 off 76 balls.

The 18-year-old, the younger brother of Sarfaraz Khan, continued his good run as he stitched a vital 155-run partnership with Arshin.

Though Musheer departed after hitting six boundaries and a lone six, Arshin kept going at his end, anchoring the Indian innings.

Dropped on 16 in the 14th over, he brought up his century in style, flicking the ball through short fine leg for a boundary much to the delight of his parents who were cheering their son from the stands.

Spinner Rishi Ramesh managed to get USA back into the contest by dismissing Musheer, who was looking to clear the cover fielder but instead edged to short third in the 36th over.

A few overs later USA struck in quick succession, getting rid of skipper Uday Sharan, who played a handy role with a 27-ball 35, and set batter Arshin within the span of six balls.

Both batters were looking to accelerate. Sharan fell to a delivery by Arya Garg, while Ateendra Subramanian got the prized wicket of Arshin, who slapped a short and slow ball straight to the fielder at long-off.

Cameos by Sachin Dhas (20), Priyanshu Moliya (27 not out) and Aravelly Avanish 12 not out took India over the 300-run mark.

Brief Score: India: 326 for 5 in 50 overs (Arshin Kulkarni 108, Musheer Khan 73; Ateendra Subramanian 2/45) USA : 125 for 8 in 50 overs (Utkarsh Srivastava 40; Naman Tiwari 4/20) 

Published January 28th, 2024 at 22:22 IST

