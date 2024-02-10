Advertisement

Ravichandran Ashwin, India's spin-bowling all-rounder, praised pacer Jasprit Bumrah, claiming that 'Boomball' was the real show-stealer in their triumph against England in Vizag. In the second Test, India won by 106 runs over England, with Bumrah leading the way. Bumrah took nine wickets in two innings to lead his side to victory over the visitors. With this victory, India levelled the five-match Test series at 1-1 after losing the first Test in Hyderabad by 28 runs.

Also Read | R Ashwin showers praise on India U19 skipper Uday Saharan

Advertisement

IND vs ENG: Ravichandran Ashwin heaps praise on Jasprit Bumrah

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Ashwin praised Bumrah's bowling against England, calling it a Himalayan feat. Bumrah became the fastest Indian pacer to reach 150 Test wickets, as well as the first and fourth Indian to be recognised as the world's best Test bowler.

Advertisement

“The real show stealer was Boomball. Jasprit Bumrah has bowled extraordinarily. He is the leading wicket-taker with 14 wickets and also the No.1 ranked Test bowler. I am a huge fan of his and this is a Himalayan feat,” said Ashwin.

Also Read | SA Spinner makes an intriguing prediction about ICC T20 World Cup 2024

Advertisement

IND vs ENG: Ashwin had a few words to say about Shubman Gill too

Ashwin also praised Shubman Gill, saying he justified his spot with a century in the 2nd Test. Gill got his first century of the season, scripting 104 runs off 147 balls against England in the second innings.

Advertisement

“There's no doubt about the amount of talent that Shubman Gill has. But the hundred justified just the kind of armor he had as a batter,” Ashwin added.

He went on to claim that the team's spirit and energy helped them win the second Test on Day 4, equating the current Test series to the 2015 Ashes. In the final innings, India knocked England out for 292 runs, winning the match by 106 runs.

Advertisement

“We came into the fourth day with it all being even stars. But our extraordinary vibe, energy and team performance helped us level the series 1-1. England played an exciting Ashes series against Australia in 2005 and I followed that with great interest. I am getting a similar feeling of excitement about this series as well,” said Ashwin.