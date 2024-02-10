English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 10th, 2024 at 19:51 IST

Ashwin credits Jasprit Bumrah's 'boomball' for diffusing 'bazball' in the 2nd Test against England

Ravichandran Ashwin says it was Jasprit Bumrah's 'boomball' that did the trick for India in the 2nd Test against England. India won the match by 106 runs.

Republic Sports Desk
Jasprit Bumrah
Jasprit Bumrah | Image: BCCI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Ravichandran Ashwin, India's spin-bowling all-rounder, praised pacer Jasprit Bumrah, claiming that 'Boomball' was the real show-stealer in their triumph against England in Vizag. In the second Test, India won by 106 runs over England, with Bumrah leading the way. Bumrah took nine wickets in two innings to lead his side to victory over the visitors. With this victory, India levelled the five-match Test series at 1-1 after losing the first Test in Hyderabad by 28 runs.

Also Read | R Ashwin showers praise on India U19 skipper Uday Saharan

Advertisement

IND vs ENG: Ravichandran Ashwin heaps praise on Jasprit Bumrah

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Ashwin praised Bumrah's bowling against England, calling it a Himalayan feat. Bumrah became the fastest Indian pacer to reach 150 Test wickets, as well as the first and fourth Indian to be recognised as the world's best Test bowler.

Advertisement

“The real show stealer was Boomball. Jasprit Bumrah has bowled extraordinarily. He is the leading wicket-taker with 14 wickets and also the No.1 ranked Test bowler. I am a huge fan of his and this is a Himalayan feat,” said Ashwin.

Also Read | SA Spinner makes an intriguing prediction about ICC T20 World Cup 2024

Advertisement

IND vs ENG: Ashwin had a few words to say about Shubman Gill too

Ashwin also praised Shubman Gill, saying he justified his spot with a century in the 2nd Test. Gill got his first century of the season, scripting 104 runs off 147 balls against England in the second innings.

Advertisement

“There's no doubt about the amount of talent that Shubman Gill has. But the hundred justified just the kind of armor he had as a batter,” Ashwin added.

He went on to claim that the team's spirit and energy helped them win the second Test on Day 4, equating the current Test series to the 2015 Ashes. In the final innings, India knocked England out for 292 runs, winning the match by 106 runs.

Advertisement

“We came into the fourth day with it all being even stars. But our extraordinary vibe, energy and team performance helped us level the series 1-1. England played an exciting Ashes series against Australia in 2005 and I followed that with great interest. I am getting a similar feeling of excitement about this series as well,” said Ashwin.

Advertisement

Published February 10th, 2024 at 19:48 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Malaika Arora, Gauahar Khan, Javed Jaffery

Star-Studded Feast

2 hours ago
Kangana Ranaut

Kangana's Saree Look

3 hours ago
Vikrant Massey

Vikrant's Wife Discharged

3 hours ago
Kunal Kemmu

Kunal Arrives At Airport

3 hours ago
Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena's Street Style

3 hours ago
Soha Ali Khan

Soha Dons Trendy Look

3 hours ago
Hrithik Roshan-Deepika Padukone

Deepika-Hrithik Sing

4 hours ago
Usha Uthup

Usha Uthup Sings Flowers

4 hours ago
Florida plane crash

Florida Plane Crash

5 hours ago
Saiee Manjrekar

Saiee Arrives In Style

20 hours ago
Sidhanth Chaturvedi

Siddhanth Looks Uber Cool

21 hours ago
Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Shines In White

21 hours ago
Isha Malviya

Isha Stuns In Casual Look

21 hours ago
#RealBharatRatnas

Bharat Ratna

21 hours ago
Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani Go For Vacation

Sid-Kiara Vacation

a day ago
Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha On Kiss Day

a day ago
Kajol

Kajol's Day Out

a day ago
Aditi Rao Hydari

Aditi Flaunts Her Style

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Trisha-Vijay Sethupathi Starrer 96 To Re-Release In Theatres

    Entertainment15 minutes ago

  2. Gurugram Police Nab 2 for Running Fake Clinic, Hospital

    India News16 minutes ago

  3. 40 Year-Old Canadian Man Opens Plane Door Before Takeoff in Thailand

    World17 minutes ago

  4. Chennai Open: Sumit Nagal sets up title clash against Italy's Luca Nardi

    Sports 18 minutes ago

  5. 'Top-class': Mumbai Open finalist Hunter on her maiden stint in India

    Sports 23 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement