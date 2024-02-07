Advertisement

Ravichandran Ashwin has had a fair outing with the ball as per his standards. The off-spinner has so far picked five scalps in the series opener between India and England. While he is creating all sorts of problems for the England batters at the Uppal, the roles did reverse when the former was made to chase a couple of boundary balls.

Ravichandran Ashwin's day to forget in the field

After taking the prized wicket of England captain Ben Stokes, the fortunes suddenly turned against R Ashwin. The veteran India spinner was caught in an awkward position, not once but twice while trying to save a boundary. Ashwin made a valiant effort on both occasions but failed to keep the ball from touching the rope.

The first incident of the sort took place in the 44th over when Ollie Pope sent the ball to the mid-on region. Ashwin came running to save some runs for the side, he made the traditional slide but the ball slipped past him. Here's what transpired:

The second field goof-up from Ashwin came during the 50th over. It was again Ollie Pope, who had executed the sweep shot to perfection. This time it was Ashwin and substitute fielder Rajat Patidar, who were after the ball. Both ran towards the ball without communicating with each other. The lack of coordination resulted in a fiasco, as both fielders closed in but none went for the saving maneuver. Take a look at the fielding mishap:

Ollie Pope's brilliant hundred has brought England back

Earlier, India had taken control of the match by sending 5 English batsmen home. However, Ollie Pope's preference has given the side a fair chance. Pope built a century partnership with Ben Foakes for the 6th wicket. Foakes was dismissed in the final stage of Day 3, and Pope on the other hand kept going. Pope stayed unbeaten at 148 at the Stumps on Day 3. Courtesy of Ollie Pope's brilliant 148 not out, England have reached a score of 316/6. The lead stands at 126.