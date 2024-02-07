English
Updated January 26th, 2024 at 20:42 IST

AUS vs WI: Pat Cummins' stunning move might be one of the most extraordinary decisions in cricket

West Indies had scored 311 in the opening innings of the Gabba Test. Australia declared their first innings without closing the lead at 289/9.

Vishal Tiwari
Pat Cummins with Australia head coach Andrew McDonald
Pat Cummins with Australia head coach Andrew McDonald | Image:AP
Despite trailing by 22 runs in the second Test against West Indies at the Gabba, Australia skipper Pat Cummins strategically declared their first innings. This move, aimed at taking advantage of the day-night pink ball game conditions, forced the Windies to bat under the floodlights. 

3 things you need to know

  • West Indies won the toss and elected to bat in the second Test in Gabba
  • Joshua Da Silva was the highest scorer for the visitors in 2nd Test
  • Usman Khawaja delivered for the home side with gritty 75-run knock 

Pat Cummins' bold declaration

With less than 30 minutes left for Australia to bowl, the hosts managed to secure an early wicket, putting West Indies on the backfoot. Josh Hazlewood dismissed Tagenarine Chanderpaul for 4 off 26 balls in the 8th over of the third innings. The day ended with West Indies scoring 13/1 in 7.3 overs.  

Earlier in the match, Cummins smashed a crucial 64 off 73 balls to help Australia score 289/9d. West Indies had scored 311 in the opening innings. Australia declared their first innings without closing the lead and that too having one more wicket left in their kitty.  

Australia defeated West Indies in their first Test match of the series to take a 1-0 lead. Australia entered the contest with a new batting combination as David Warner is no longer part of the Test squad. Warner retired from the red-ball format after the Test series against Pakistan earlier this month. 

Published January 26th, 2024 at 17:47 IST

