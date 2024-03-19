×

Updated March 19th, 2024 at 12:33 IST

Australia-Afghanistan bilateral held off yet again! CA issues statement over 'worsening' situations

The upcoming Australia-Afghanistan bilateral series have been held off again as CS issues a statement over the postponement, citing 'worsening' situations.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Josh Hazlewood and Rahmanullah Gurbaz
Josh Hazlewood celebrates after dismissing Rahmanullah Gurbaz during the AUS vs AFG ODI World Cup match | Image: AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Cricket Australia has yet again postponed their bilateral series against Afghanistan as tensions continue to spark. The Series, which was supposed to take place in August of this year, has been temporarily called off citing the worsening conditions of the women and girls of the country. It is not the first time that CA has postponed a series against Afghanistan as they have also done it in the past.

Australia vs Afghanistan series held off yet again, CA issues a new statement

A three-match T20 International home series between Cricket Australia and the men's side of Afghanistan was postponed on Tuesday due to the "worsening" situation for women and children in that nation. After regaining control of Afghanistan, the Taliban put limitations on female students attending high school, disallowed women from enrolling in institutions, and prohibited female Afghan humanitarian workers from working.

"Over the past twelve months, CA has continued to consult with the Australian Government on the situation in Afghanistan. The government's advice is that conditions for women and girls in Afghanistan are getting worse," stated a statement from Cricket Australia.

"For this reason, we have maintained our previous position and will postpone the bilateral series against Afghanistan," it added.

Afghanistan's Ibrahim Zadran attempts a lofted shot against Australia during an ODI World Cup match at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai | Image: AP

However, Cricket Australia is looking forward to monitoring the situation with the ICC and the ACB to take some action and resume the series.

"...(we) will continue to actively engage the International Cricket Council and work closely with the Afghanistan Cricket Board to determine what actions could be taken to support the resumption of bilateral matches in the future," the statement added.

CA's decision to hold off on the next series is a continuation of its firm stance against the South Asian nation. In November 2021, the Board cancelled a one-off Test match against Afghanistan in Hobart. As a result, they also had to postpone a three-match ODI series in the United Arab Emirates. It will be the third time that they have held off bilaterals since the Taliban took control of the country in September 2021.

(With PTI Inputs)

Published March 19th, 2024 at 12:33 IST

