Australia Announce Big Changes To Their T20I Squad For West Indies Series As Pat Cummins Shifts Focus To Domestic Cricket For Ashes Preparations

Australia vs West Indies T20I Series: After the culmination of the AUS vs WI Test series, both the teams will have a go at each other in a five-match T20I series. The World T20 will be played next year, and all the international teams all across the globe will start preparing for the multi-nation tournament. This is a big year for the Australian cricket team. They hosted India in the first half of the year, then they went on to play the WTC finals, and now after a few white-ball series, they will host England for the Ashes during the Australian summer.

Pat Cummins Shifts Focus To Ashes Preparation

Workload management is becoming a highly debated term in cricket, especially for players who play all the three formats of the sport. The amount of cricket that the players play these days is something that can take a toll on anybody's body. Australia Test and ODI skipper Pat Cummins has been playing cricket rigorously for seven months now, including a gruelling season of the Indian Premier League, and he has now opted to take a short break from international cricket to prepare for the Ashes and a white-ball series against England and New Zealand.

Cummins has also reiterated on the fact that he will participate in a Sheffield Shield game in order to get ready for the upcoming Ashes series. "I'll have a good training block for the next couple of months, six weeks or so. Probably not bowling, but lots of gym work. We've got some against New Zealand, India, potentially a Shield game and then into the home summer," said Cummins as quoted by ESPNcricinfo.

Australia Announce Two Changes In T20I Squad Against West Indies

The Aussies have announced replacements in their T20I squad that will take on West Indies after the Test series. The Aussies have replaced Spencer Johnson and Josh Hazlewood with Jake Fraser-McGurk and Xavier Bartlett. While Johnson continues to nurse his back injury, Hazlewood will prepare himself to play the South Africa series.