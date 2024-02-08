Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 16th, 2024 at 22:12 IST

Australia vs West Indies Live Streaming: How to watch AUS vs WI Test in India, UK, Australia & USA?

In response to David Warner's retirement, Matthew Renshaw has been included in the Australia squad, while the remainder of the team remains unchanged.

Vishal Tiwari
Australia
Pat Cummins celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan during the third day of their cricket test match in Melbourne | Image: AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Meeting for the second consecutive time in two years, Australia aims to replicate the 2-0 scoreline when facing West Indies in Adelaide and Brisbane starting January 17. In response to David Warner's retirement, Matthew Renshaw has been included in the Australian squad, while the remainder of the team remains unchanged for the home side.

The West Indies have introduced seven uncapped players in their 15-member squad, representing a substantial overhaul from the group that toured Australia last summer. Kraigg Brathwaite, known for his unflappable demeanor, continues to captain the team, with Alzarri Joseph serving as his deputy.

How to watch Australia vs West Indies Test series in India?

In India, the live broadcast of the two-match Test series between Australia and West Indies will be available on Star Sports Network. The live streaming will be shown on Disney+ Hotstar.

How to watch Australia vs West Indies Test series in the UK?

Fans in the UK can watch the live broadcast of the two-match Test series between Australia and West Indies on TNT Sport.

How to watch Australia vs West Indies Test series in the USA?

In the United States, fans can tune in to Sling TV or Willow TV to watch the two-match Test series between Australia and the West Indies.

Australia vs West Indies: Full schedule

First Test: January 17-21, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide; Scheduled to begin at 5:00 am IST, 11:30 PM GMT, and 10:00 am Local time.

Second Test: January 25-29, The Gabba, Brisbane; Set to commence at 09:30 am IST, 04:00 am GMT, and 02:00 pm Local time.

Australia vs West Indies: Full squads

Australia: Pat Cummins (c), Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Marsh, Matthew Renshaw, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc

West Indies: Kraigg Brathwaite (capt), Alzarri Joseph, Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Kirk McKenzie, Alick Athanaze, Kavem Hodge, Justin Greaves, Joshua Da Silva, Akeem Jordan, Gudakesh Motie, Kemar Roach, Kevin Sinclair, Tevin Imlach, Shamar Joseph, Zachary McCaskie

Australia vs West Indies: Match officials

Officials: Adrian Holdstock and Nitin Menon (standing), Sharfuddoula Saikat (third), Andy Pycroft (match referee)

Published January 16th, 2024 at 22:12 IST

