In the 3rd T20 match between Australia and West Indies, Australia leads 2-0 and holds a great probability of white-washing the series. Players like Warner, Maxwell, Stoinis, and Zampa form the formidable Australian squad at Optus Stadium. The West Indies will rely on their skills to turn the tide, making this match a thrilling finale to the series. In the first T20 match, Australia triumphed over West Indies by 11 runs, with Australia scoring 213/7 and West Indies scoring 202/8. The second T20 match saw Australia attain a commanding 34-run victory with a total of 241/4, while the West Indies managed 207/9. These results put Australia comfortably ahead in the series.

When will the Australia vs West Indies 3rd T20I Match take place?

The Australia vs West Indies 3rd T20I Match will take place on Tuesday, February 13th, and will take place at 01:30 PM IST.

Where will the Australia vs West Indies 3rd T20I Match take place?

The Australia vs West Indies 3rd T20I Match will be hosted at the Optus Stadium, Australia.

How to watch the Australia vs West Indies 3rd T20I Match Live telecast in India?

Fans in India can watch the Australia vs West Indies 3rd T20I Match live in India via Star Sports Network (Channel: Star Sports 2).

How to watch the Australia vs West Indies 3rd T20I Match Live Streaming in India?

Fans in India can watch the Australia vs West Indies 3rd T20I Match Live Streaming via the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

How to watch the Australia vs West Indies 3rd T20I Match Live Telecast in the UK?

Fans in the UK can watch the Australia vs West Indies 3rd T20I Match's live telecast on TNT Sport at 9:00 AM BST.

How to watch the Australia vs West Indies 3rd T20I Match Live Telecast in the US?

Fans in the US can watch the Australia vs West Indies 3rd T20I Match via Sling TV - Willow TV at 3:00 AM ET.

How to watch the Australia vs West Indies 3rd T20I Match Live Streaming in AUS?

Fans in AUS can watch the Australia vs West Indies 3rd T20I Match's live telecast on Fox Cricket. The match will be streamed on Kayo Sports. the match will start at 7:00 PM AEDT.