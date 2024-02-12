Is this the BALL of the century? | Image: X.com/Kuwait Cricket

Former Australian spinner Shane Warne mesmerized the cricketing world with an extraordinary display of skill, delivering a sensational spinning ball to Mike Gatting during the 1993 Ashes. The ball, which pitched outside the leg stump, spun massively, and went on to dislodge Gatting's off-stump. This iconic delivery earned the moniker ‘ball of the century,’ etching Warne's name in cricketing folklore.

Kuwait cricketer bowls an unplayable delivery

Recently, a bowler from Kuwait has joined the ranks of those who have captivated audiences with their spin wizardry. A video clip circulating on the internet features Abdulrahman, a leg-spinner from Kuwait, showcasing his exceptional talent with a delivery that left spectators in awe.

Abdulrahman's off-spin delivery, which pitched outside the off-stump before sharply turning to rattle the leg stump, has garnered widespread attention online. Fans were quick to draw comparisons between Abdulrahman's remarkable delivery and Shane Warne's legendary feat from 1993.

Shane Warne, widely regarded as one of the greatest cricketers of all time, left an indelible mark on the sport with his extraordinary talent and charisma. Debuting for Australia in 1992, Warne quickly rose to prominence, becoming known for his unparalleled ability to turn the ball sharply and deceive even the most accomplished batsmen.

Shane Warne's untimely death on March 4, 2022, sent shockwaves through the cricketing world, leaving fans, players, and officials stunned and grieving. The iconic Australian cricketer passed away at the age of 52 in Thailand due to a suspected heart attack.