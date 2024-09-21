Published 14:29 IST, September 21st 2024
Bangladesh Reaches 56 Without Loss at Tea on Day 3 in Chase of India’s 515 Target
Bangladesh made steady progress in their chase of a mammoth 515-run target, reaching 56 for no loss at tea on day three of the opening Test on Saturday.
Press Trust Of India
Shadman Islam plays a shot on the third day of the first cricket test match between India and Bangladesh, in Chennai, India | Image: AP
September 21st 2024