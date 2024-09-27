sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Sunita Williams | India slam Pak at UN | Mpox | Israel-Hezbollah War | MUDA Scam | Elections 2024 | Tirupati Laddu Row |
  • Home /
  • SportFit /
  • Cricket /
  • Bangladesh Super Fan Tiger Roby allegedly heckled at Green Park during 2nd IND vs BAN Test in Kanpur

Published 17:45 IST, September 27th 2024

Bangladesh Super Fan Tiger Roby allegedly heckled at Green Park during 2nd IND vs BAN Test in Kanpur

A Bangladeshi cricket fan was allegedly heckled in the stands and taken to a medical facility during the opening day of the second Test against India on Friday but there was no clarity on what triggered the incident.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Bangladeshi fan allegedly heckled at Green Park
Bangladeshi fan allegedly heckled at Green Park | Image: X/@PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

14:52 IST, September 27th 2024

Cricket News