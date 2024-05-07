Advertisement

The third T20I match between Zimbabwe and Bangladesh is scheduled to begin at this time. The hosts are up 2-0 in these series two games, and the visitors haven't really mustered much of a fight in the first two games. Zimbabwe's batting unit has been a complete failure, and the hosts have taken full advantage of this. If they want to win the series, they must improve their batting performance, something they haven't been able to do. Thus far, the bowlers have performed admirably for them. Bangladesh, however, has executed their objectives exactly as intended. Both the hitters and the bowlers have performed admirably. The team has no shortage of game-winning players, and everyone has contributed to the team's success. In the third game itself, the team would want to win the series. Is Zimbabwe able to recover and save the series, or will Bangladesh maintain its winning streak and win the series?

Ahead of the 3rd T20I match, take a look at all the live streaming details of the match that will take place in Bangladesh.

Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe Live Streaming: Venue, broadcast, streaming, timings & other details you need to know

When will the Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe take place?

The Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe 3rd T20I match will commence on Tuesday, May 07th, 2024. The match will begin at 02:30 PM IST onwards

Where will the Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe take place?

The Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe will be hosted at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram, Bangladesh.

How to watch the Bangladesh vs Sri Lank Live telecast in India?

Fans in India cannot watch the Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe live telecast since there is no official TV broadcaster

How to watch the Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe Live Streaming in India?

Fans in India can watch Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe Live Streaming via the Fancode app and website.

Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe: Full Squad

Bangladesh: Najmul Hossain Shanto, Litton Das, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Tawhid Hridoy, Mahmudullah Riyad, Jaker Ali Anik, Mahedi Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Parvez Hossain Emon, Tanvir Islam, Afif Hossain, Hasan Mahmud, Mohammad Saifuddin, and Soumya Sarkar.

Zimbabwe: Sikandar Raza (c), Faraz Akram, Brian Bennett, Ryan Burl, Johnathan Campbell, Craig Ervine, Joylord Gumbie, Luke Jongwe, Clive Madande, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Wellington Masakadza, Blessing Muzarabani, Ainsley Ndlovu, Richard Ngarava, Sean Williams.