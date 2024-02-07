Advertisement

The prestigious BCCI Awards 2023-24 is set to captivate cricket enthusiasts in Hyderabad on Tuesday, January 24, 2024. Celebrating outstanding contributions to Indian cricket, the event promises to honor exemplary players, coaches, and administrators. Anticipation is high as the cricket fraternity eagerly awaits this grand recognition of talent and dedication.

3 things you need to know

BCCI Awards will take place in Hyderabad on Tuesday

India lost the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 final to Australia

India lost the World Test Championship final 2023 to Australia

Ravi Shastri is set to receive a lifetime achievement award in Hyderabad

Ravi Shastri, a renowned former India all-rounder and ex-head coach, will be honoured with the prestigious lifetime achievement award at the forthcoming BCCI Awards ceremony on January 23 in Hyderabad. Shastri will receive the CK Nayudu Award with former teammates Kapil Dev, Sunil Gavaskar, Syed Kirmani, and Kris Srikkanth in recognition of his important contributions to Indian cricket.

The BCCI Awards, which are finally returning after numerous delays due to the COVID-19 outbreak, will be held to include both the Indian Test squad and the visiting England Test team. The presence of former cricketers from all across the country will heighten the event's splendor.

In addition to the prestigious lifetime achievement award, the ceremony is expected to include the presentation of the Polly Umrigar Award for the best men's international cricketer; and recognition of the best international cricketer in women's cricket for India. The best umpire award, and awards for the best domestic team.

Shubman Gill is set to get the Polly Umrigar award for best men's cricketer of the year in 2023, after scoring 2154 runs in international cricket, including seven hundreds.

Notable recipients of the Lifetime Achievement Award include Nari Contractor, Gundappa Viswanath, Mohinder Amarnath, Salim Durani, Ajit Wadekar, Sunil Gavaskar, Kapil Dev, Dilip Vengsarkar, Syed Kirmani, Rajinder Goel, Padmaka Shivalkar, Pankaj Roy, and Anshuman Gaekwad.

Take me back to the Virat Kohli and Ravi Shastri era pic.twitter.com/oShkxgaTnm — ` (@Kohli_Dewotee) December 27, 2023

Ravi Shastri's incredible contribution to Indian Cricket

Ravi Shastri, who played 80 Tests and 150 One-Day Internationals for India, amassing 6938 runs and taking 280 wickets, was instrumental in the country's World Cup victory in 1983 and Champions of Champions success in 1985. After retiring, he moved into commentary before taking on crucial responsibilities at the BCCI, including team manager and head coach. His excellent coaching career, notably with Virat Kohli, led to India's reputation as a strong travelling Test squad. Shastri became a popular cricket pundit after the end of his coaching career in 2021.