BCCI Delays Big Announcement As Rohit Sharma's Test Future Hangs In The Balance, Crucial Call On ENG Series To Be Taken Later

Despite Rohit Sharma and co. winning the Champions Trophy earlier this year, one should not forget the fact that India's Border-Gavaskar Trophy series went poorly. India lost the coveted BGT silverware 3-1 to Australia after a decade. India, who were almost guaranteed a spot in the World Test Championship 2025 final, unexpectedly crashed out due to their dismal and lackluster performance against the Aussies. This defeat raised serious questions about the Indian cricket team, Rohit Sharma's future as the Indian Test team skipper, and Gautam Gambhir 's role as the head coach.

The Champions Trophy victory might have given some respite to the Indian cricket team, but their next Test assignment is against Ben Stokes' England. The England tour is not going to be very easy for the Indian team. Be it the conditions or England's aggressive gameplay, India will have to play some real good cricket to start their WTC 2027 cycle on a positive note.

BCCI Delays Central Contract Announcement

The Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) meeting, originally scheduled to take place on Saturday, March 29, 2025, has been postponed to a later date. The future of the senior men's team was also on the agenda, and there is no clarity on the next date when the meeting will be held.

The BCCI was set to meet head coach Gautam Gambhir and chief selector Ajit Agarkar to finalize the central contracts for the upcoming season, as reported by India Today. It is also being reported that the BCCI will discuss the potential names to become India's next Test captain. Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli , Ravindra Jadeja, and Jasprit Bumrah are likely to retain their A-plus contract. Considering Rohit Sharma's recent Test outings, his future continues to hang in the balance.

Uphill Task For Indian Test Team Ahead

The Indian cricket team will jet off to England for a five-match Test series. This will be Team India's first series of the new World Test Championship cycle. The first match of the series will start on June 20 and will be hosted by the iconic Headingley stadium.