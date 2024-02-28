Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 28th, 2024 at 18:36 IST

Shreyas Iyer and Ishan Kishan PUNISHED, BCCI TERMINATES India stars' central player contracts

Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah, and Ravindra Jadeja are the only players who have been awarded the Grade A+ contract by the BCCI.

Vishal Tiwari
Shreyas Iyer and Ishan Kishan
Shreyas Iyer and Ishan Kishan | Image:AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
On Wednesday, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) unveiled the Annual Player Contracts for Team India (Senior Men) for the 2023-24 season, spanning from October 1, 2023, to September 30, 2024. One of the biggest highlights from the announcement is the termination of contracts of players such as Shreyas Iyer and Ishan Kishan, who recently went against the wishes of the BCCI and skipped domestic cricket for their respective teams. 

Also Read: 'For me, Zaheer Khan was...': James Anderson says he used to 'watch & learn a lot from' India pacer

BCCI announces Annual Player Contracts

Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah, and Ravindra Jadeja are the only players who have been awarded the Grade A+ contract by the BCCI. Six players have been given the Grade A contracts - Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Hardik Pandya, Shubman Gill, and KL Rahul.   

Furthermore, players who meet specific performance criteria, such as participating in a minimum of 3 Tests, 8 ODIs, or 10 T20Is within the designated period, will automatically qualify for Grade C contracts on a pro-rata basis. For instance, Dhruv Jurel and Sarfaraz Khan, each having played 2 Test matches, can be included in Grade C if they partake in the Dharamsala Test Match, the fifth Test of the ongoing series against England.

Also Read: Yashasvi Jaiswal leaves behind Rohit Sharma & Shubman in ICC rankings, just 8 months after debut

Additionally, the Selection Committee has proposed Fast Bowling contracts for the following players – Akash Deep, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Umran Malik, Yash Dayal, and Vidwath Kaverappa. The BCCI has urged all players to prioritize participation in domestic cricket during periods when they are not representing the national team.

Grade A+ (4 Athletes):
- Rohit Sharma
- Virat Kohli
- Jasprit Bumrah
- Ravindra Jadeja

Grade A (6 Athletes):
- R Ashwin
- Mohd. Shami
- Mohd. Siraj
- KL Rahul
- Shubman Gill
- Hardik Pandya

Grade B (5 Athletes):
- Surya Kumar Yadav
- Rishabh Pant
- Kuldeep Yadav
- Axar Patel
- Yashasvi Jaiswal

Grade C (15 Athletes):
- Rinku Singh
- Tilak Verma
- Ruturaj Gaekwad
- Shardul Thakur
- Shivam Dube
- Ravi Bishnoi
- Jitesh Sharma
- Washington Sundar
- Mukesh Kumar
- Sanju Samson
- Arshdeep Singh
- KS Bharat
- Prasidh Krishna
- Avesh Khan
- Rajat Patidar

Published February 28th, 2024 at 18:27 IST

