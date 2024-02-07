Updated January 30th, 2024 at 16:56 IST
Jay Shah could soon become the next chairman of world's cricket governing body, ICC
Jay Shah is currently in his second term as ACC President, a post that rotates among ICC Full Members every two years.
The Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) is scheduled to be held in Bali over the next two days. Among topics expected to be brought up at the meeting are hosting rights for the Asia Cup, ACC elections, and broadcast rights for ACC events. BCCI Secretary and incumbent ACC President, Jay Shah, will also be in attendance at the meeting.
3 things you need to know
- Jay Shah became the BCCI Secretary in 2019
- He was elected as ACC President in 2021
- Shah was with Gujarat Cricket Association from 2009 to 2019
Jay Shah up for a shift to the ICC?
It is being reported that the ACC members may also discuss the next election even though it is not on the official agenda of the meeting. Jay Shah is currently in his second term as ACC President, a post that rotates among ICC Full Members every two years.
Whether Jay Shah will continue as the ACC President will depend on his reported shift to the ICC. If media reports are to be believed, Jay Shah may contest the election for the chairman's role of the International Cricket Council. The ICC election is slated to be held in November.
Meanwhile, the ACC members are expected to discuss the broadcast and hosting rights for the Asia Cup. Disney Star held the broadcast rights of the Asia Cup for the past eight years, while the hosting rights for the previous edition of the continental tournament were with Pakistan even though a significant number of matches took place in Sri Lanka.
Many contenders will be seeking the hosting rights for the next Asia Cup. Oman and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) are among the contenders. However, the ACC rule states that only Full Members can host the Asia Cup. UAE has hosted the tournament on a couple of occasions although the official hosting rights for those events were with India and Sri Lanka.
Published January 30th, 2024 at 16:56 IST
