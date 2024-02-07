Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 25th, 2024 at 16:03 IST

WATCH | Ben Foakes creates scene right out of a comedy movie with error, Jaiswal can't stop laughing

The scene caused India opener Yashasvi Jaiswal to break into a burst of laughter. Foakes' teammates were also seen chuckling.

Vishal Tiwari
Ben Foakes' hilarious error in IND vs ENG 1st Test
Ben Foakes' hilarious error in IND vs ENG 1st Test | Image:Jio
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
India and England are currently locking horns against each other in the first Test of their five-match series in Hyderabad. The Indian men's team led by Rohit Sharma bowled England out for 246 runs on Day 1 of the Test match. England skipper Ben Stokes was the only shining star for the visitors as he scored 70 off 88 balls including three sixes and six boundaries. 

3 things you need to know

  • England won the toss and elected to bat first in Hyderabad
  • India bowled England out for just 246 runs in the first innings
  • England's Tom Hartley is the only debutant of the match

Also Read: 'Probably the reason we went with Axar': Rohit Sharma makes it clear why India dropped Kuldeep Yadav

Ben Foakes clean sweeps stumps

Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja did their thing as they picked up three wickets each to their names. Jasprit Bumrah and Axar Patel equally shared the remaining four wickets between them as India emerged on top after the end of two sessions on Day 1 of the first Test in Hyderabad.

Meanwhile, England wicket-keeper Ben Foakes was involved in a hilarious incident during the second innings as he crashed into the stumps while trying to collect a throw from the deep. The scene caused India opener Yashasvi Jaiswal to break into a burst of laughter. Foakes' teammates were also seen chuckling.

Meanwhile, netizens are slamming the Ben Stokes-led England for their poor performance in the first Test match against India. England came to India with their fierce reputation for playing an explosive brand of cricket - popularly known as 'Bazball'. It is named after the current England Test coach Brendon McCullum. 

However, England getting bowled out on Day 1 of the first Test has resulted in netizens trolling the McCullum and Stokes' team. 

Published January 25th, 2024 at 15:49 IST

