India and England are currently locking horns against each other in the first Test of their five-match series in Hyderabad. The Indian men's team led by Rohit Sharma bowled England out for 246 runs on Day 1 of the Test match. England skipper Ben Stokes was the only shining star for the visitors as he scored 70 off 88 balls including three sixes and six boundaries.

3 things you need to know

England won the toss and elected to bat first in Hyderabad

India bowled England out for just 246 runs in the first innings

England's Tom Hartley is the only debutant of the match

Ben Foakes clean sweeps stumps

Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja did their thing as they picked up three wickets each to their names. Jasprit Bumrah and Axar Patel equally shared the remaining four wickets between them as India emerged on top after the end of two sessions on Day 1 of the first Test in Hyderabad.

Meanwhile, England wicket-keeper Ben Foakes was involved in a hilarious incident during the second innings as he crashed into the stumps while trying to collect a throw from the deep. The scene caused India opener Yashasvi Jaiswal to break into a burst of laughter. Foakes' teammates were also seen chuckling.

Bazball in a nutshell upon arriving in India pic.twitter.com/yxMEcHgYWM — Ashutosh Singh (@kashutosh845) January 25, 2024

Meanwhile, netizens are slamming the Ben Stokes-led England for their poor performance in the first Test match against India. England came to India with their fierce reputation for playing an explosive brand of cricket - popularly known as 'Bazball'. It is named after the current England Test coach Brendon McCullum.

However, England getting bowled out on Day 1 of the first Test has resulted in netizens trolling the McCullum and Stokes' team.

Ben Foakes!!!!!

What the Hell was that Dude

🤣🤣🤣🤣😭💀#INDvsENG pic.twitter.com/iHevUzi0gl — Cricket FC | Abdullah Shakeel (@HWO_4_LIFE) January 25, 2024