Ever since Ben Stokes has taken the charge as the captain and Brendon McCullum has been given the helm of the coach, England have emerged as an even more formidable Test unit. In the last couple of years, the team has registered exceptional victories at home and away. And adding into the bracket is the 28-run victory in Hyderabad that was attained on January 28, 2024.

Ben Stokes cuts out a spirited figure following win against India

After leading the side to yet another victory, England's captain was ecstatic about winning a Test match in India and called it the team's greatest victory. England were down and out of the game till Day 3 of the Test, however, a scintillating century by Ollie Pope brought the team back to its feat. Following that the debutant Tom Hartley did the rest of the job, picking up 7 wickets in the 4th innings to dismantle India's batting line-up and eventually winning it for the team.

In the post-match comments segment, Ben Stokes cut out a spirited figure and was over the moon about the way his team fared on the field. Stokes gave a special mention to Ollie Pope and Tom Hartley for their match-winning performances. He also highlighted the instrumental role that Joe Root played.

"Since I've taken the captaincy on, where we are and who we're playing against, it's 100% our greatest victory. My first time coming out here and being captain in these conditions. I'm a great observer, I've watched how India operate in the field. Absolutely thrilled for everyone, Tom Hartley's nine wickets, Ollie Pope first Test back after shoulder surgery. Tom came into the squad for the first time, he's heard a lot and had a lot of confidence [instilled]. I was willing to give him a long spell regardless of what happened [in the first innings]. Whether that was the reason he got seven wickets and won us the game, who knows? [Pope] Seen some special innings from Joe Root, but the whole innings on a difficult wicket, for me that's the greatest innings by an Englishman on the subcontinent. [Approach] If you lose, you wake up in the morning, still have a good crack and life and move on. We don't fear failure. Go out and express yourself and you'll be all right."