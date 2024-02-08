Advertisement

India, like every other team that has qualified for the T20 World Cup 2024, are in the process of finalising their squad for the marquee ICC event. India are currently playing a three-match T20I series against Afghanistan at home, the third and final game of which is slated to be held on Wednesday. India tried different combinations in the first two matches to give themselves an idea of how the team would look in the T20 World Cup.

The T20 World Cup 2024 is slated to be held in the West Indies and USA

India will look to end their ICC trophy-winning drought at the tournament

India are currently engaged in a three-match T20I series against Afghanistan

Parthiv Patel backs Axar Patel to replace Ravindra Jadeja in T20I squad

There are a few players whose names are expected to be in India's T20 World Cup 2024 squad. Ravindra Jadeja is one of those cricketers who will most likely be in the squad considering his three-dimensional skillset. However, former India cricketer Parthiv Patel believes that Axar Patel brings more variety to the table than Jadeja.

Speaking on JioCinema, Parthiv Patel said that Axar Patel can provide that stability to the Indian team because of his ability to bowl in the powerplays. Patel further suggested that he would pick Axar ahead of Jadeja in the shortest format on any given day.

"His strength is the accuracy with which he bowls. He doesn't bowl in the slot, most of the time. If you want to hit him, you have to hit him using the feet or make room. And using feet is not easy against him because of the pace with which he bowls," Parthiv Patel said on Jio Cinema.

"He is someone who can perform everywhere. In this T20 format, yes, we talk about Ravindra Jadeja, but I think Axar gives you that stability. He bowls in powerplays, and it makes him an even better cricketer," he stated.

"In this format, yes. I think Axar brings in more variety. He doesn't bowl in a one-dimensional way. He bats at any number. If you look at this Indian team, you need a power hitter, and Axar brings that. And in this format, Axar is ahead of Jadeja, as far as I am concerned," Parthiv added.

