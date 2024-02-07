English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 4th, 2024 at 23:52 IST

Bhut scares Maharashtra into submission, seals 48-run win for his team

Left-arm spinner Parth Bhut did the star turn with seven wickets and fashioned a 48-run victory for Saurashtra over Maharashtra in their Elite Ranji Trophy Group A match here on Sunday.

Press Trust Of India
Parth Bhut
Parth Bhut | Image:Saurashtra Cricket Association
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

Left-arm spinner Parth Bhut did the star turn with seven wickets and fashioned a 48-run victory for Saurashtra over Maharashtra in their Elite Ranji Trophy Group A match here on Sunday.

The 26-year-old Bhut returned excellent figures of 7/44, as Saurasthra bowled out Maharashtra for 164 in their second innings after being set a target of 208 on the third and penultimate afternoon of the match.

Advertisement

Off-spinner Yuvrajsinh Dodiya supported Bhut well with two wickets, while Dharmendrasinh Jadeja, who also bowls left-arm spin, picked up one to cap off a fine all-round performance.

Jadeja's first-innings knock of 72, at a time when his team was desperately looking for someone to bail them out of a precarious situation, and his 118-run partnership for the sixth wicket with Prerak Mankad (52), went a long way in Saurasthra sealing the match in their favour.

Advertisement

Jadeja also picked up four wickets in Maharashtra's first innings, and combined with Bhut and Dodiya, to bowl their opponents out for 159 and ensure a handy first-innings lead of 43 runs for their team.

Bhut, who was out for a golden duck and was one of three Saurashtra batters to have failed to open their account in the second innings -- Cheteshwar Pujara and Harvik Desai being the other two -- made up for his failure with the bat with a brilliant show with the ball.

Advertisement

Bhut, who had grabbed two wickets to leave Maharashtra struggling at 104/5 at stumps on the third evening and still 104 runs adrift of the target, picked up all the five wickets to fall in the final morning to secure full points for his team.

In another Group A match in Rohtak, Services eked out a one-run win over Haryana after bowling the hosts for 144 in a chase of 146.

Advertisement

Off-spinner Pulkit Narang picked up 5/55 to pave the way for Services' win after the visitors were all out for 140 in their second innings with Rahul Tewatia taking 4/11 in 5.3 overs.

Services skipper Rajat Paliwal's knock of 86 proved to be decisive in the end, as his team managed to win by a slender margin and secure full points.

Advertisement

Brief scores: In Solapur: Saurashtra 202 and 164 in 43.2 overs (Chirag Jani 42, Jaydev Unadkat 45; Hitesh Walunj 8/70) beat Maharashtra 159 and 164 all out in 51.4 overs (Taranjitsingh Dhillon 28; Parth Bhut 7/44) by 48 runs.

In Jamshedpur: Manipur 170 and 221/5 in 85 overs (Langlonyamba Meitan Keishangbam 85) vs Jharkhand 1st innings: 505/5 declared In Jaipur: Rajasthan 1st innings 432 vs Vidarbha 1st innings 190/3 in 64 overs.

Advertisement

In Rohtak: Services 108 and 140 in 38.3 overs (Rajat Paliwal 86; Rahul Tewatia 4/11) beat Haryana 103 and 144 in 41.2 overs (Ankit Narang 41; Pulkit Narang 5/55) by one run.

Advertisement

Published February 4th, 2024 at 23:52 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

6 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

6 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

7 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

7 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

7 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

9 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

12 hours ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

12 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

12 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

12 hours ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

12 hours ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

15 hours ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

15 hours ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

15 hours ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

15 hours ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

18 hours ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

18 hours ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

18 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. India Inks $225M Artillery Ammo Deal with Nadrah for Saudi Arabia

    Defence2 hours ago

  2. Valentine's Week 2024: Movies To Watch On Rose Day

    Web Stories3 hours ago

  3. The Musical Journey Of 'Nightingale of India' Lata Mangeshkar

    Videos3 hours ago

  4. Dog's Baby Shower Infused with All the Indian Customs and Traditions

    India News3 hours ago

  5. TMKOC Actors Share Glimpses Of Celebration As Show Completes 4k Episodes

    Galleries3 hours ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement