Team India is up for a mighty challenge when they face England in a five-match test series, which begins on January 25th. The Men in Blue have begun their drills and net practice ahead of the match. Team India will be without their talisman, Virat Kohli, who pulled out from the first two tests citing personal reasons. But now, reports have come in that the team may have suffered an injury blow.

3 Things you need to know

Team India will face England in a five-match test series

India is coming off a 3-0 series win against Afghanistan in T20Is

The first Test match between India and England will take place in Hyderabad

Indian Middle-order Batter struck with an injury concern

Middle-order batsman Shreyas Iyer was struck on the wrist during a warm-up session on Tuesday, January 23, raising concerns about injuries for the Indian cricket squad ahead of the first Test match between India and England in Hyderabad on January 25. As per Revsportz, during the throw-down, Shreyas Iyer was hit on the right wrist and had to depart from the nets to put some ice. He continued his attempt to bat, but could not do it properly due to the pain.

However, despite the hit in the wrist, Iyer was seen batting in the nets, which is an extremely positive sign. It means he might be recovered enough to play in the opening Test of the five-match series, which begins at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium on January 25. Since Kohli will not participate in the first two Tests, Shreyas will be instrumental in taking care of the middle-order zone.

Shreyas Iyer in action during an the ODI World Cup Semifinal match against New Zealand | Image: AP



Shreyas Iyer was recently recognized at the BCCI Awards that took place in Hyderabad last night. He won the Best International Debut in the year 2021-22.