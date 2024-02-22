Advertisement

The Cricket fans are all set to witness some extraordinary extravaganza as the Indian Premier League is all set to commence this year. The 2024 edition will have some spectacular talent on display in Indian pitch conditions. The schedule for the much-awaited showcase was one of the much-awaited things, and a massive update has surfaced on the schedule of the premier franchise tournament. The dates of the spectacle are all set to be announced, and Arun Dhumal has also revealed details about the coveted tournament.

IPL 2024 schedule to be announced today, League Chairman Arun Dhumal also shares an update

Indian Premier League chairman Arun Dhumal has offered a colossal update over the commencement of the coveted premier T20 league. The announcement of the fixtures was being held back due to the Lok Sabha election, which will take place in April and May. While the schedule of the 17th edition of the IPL was not officially revealed, it now has an official date of release.

The Tata IPL 2024 schedule is slated to be revealed on February 22nd, at 05:00 PM on Star Sports. As the defending champions, the Chennai Super Kings, headed by MS Dhoni, will play their first match at home. The team that will play against the Super Kings will be unveiled today.

Hardik Pandya brings the IPL title as MS Dhoni looks on ahead of the IPL 2023 season's opening match between the Gujarat Titans and the Chennai Super Kings | Image: BCCI/IPL

IPL chairman Arun Dhumal also gave a big update, as he revealed the date of the first match of the coveted T20 premier league. Dhumal told PTI that only the schedule for the first 15 days of the tournament will be disclosed initially, with the rest of the roster to be decided when the general election dates are declared.

"We are looking at a March 22 start for the tournament. We are working closely with the government agencies, and we will first release the initial schedule. The entire tournament will be held in India," said Dhumal.

Since the defending champions compete in the opening match of the season, CSK will be in action, and the clash is expected to happen at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, Tamil Nadu. The team that will face Super Kings will be determined today.

(With PTI Inputs)