Updated February 1st, 2024 at 08:20 IST

BIG jolt strikes England ahead of Vizag Test! Spinner Jack Leach ruled out ahead of 2nd Test Match

England have a big problem ahead of the 2nd Test match against India as their spin bowler Jack Leach has been ruled out from competition.

Pavitra Shome
England
The England Cricket Team gather around to celebrate after taking a wicket | Image: BCCI
England pulled off an incredible rebound in the ongoing Test series against India. In the opening Test match, the English team's Bazball, which initially did not look that effective, turned fruitful for them. The bowlers also put up some solid displays and successfully limited the Indian batters. But ahead of the 2nd Test match against India, the Three Lions have dealt with a vital blow in the bowling line-up, and the Indian Cricket Team could make apt use of it. 

3 things you need to know

  • England won the opening Test match against India by 28 runs
  • England is on a tour to India for a five-match Test series
  • Team India have also made call-ups to address issues

Ben Stokes announces unavailability of bowler Jack Leach

England skipper Ben Stokes has announced the unavailability of Jack Leach for the second Test in Vishakhapatnam. The bowler hurt his knee while fielding on the first day of the opening Test match in Hyderabad. Despite the difficulty, Leach was in the play for short spells and was expected to make it into the Vizag Test. But Stokes reported that Leach had failed to recuperate from a knee injury.

"He's ruled out of the second Test. Unfortunately, the knock he took resulted in a haematoma in his leg. It's a big shame for us, a big shame for Jack, obviously after a long time out of the game with his back," Stokes said

"To sustain that injury, first game back, obviously it's frustrating. But it's something we're assessing every day. The medical team have taken over that, and hopefully, it's not something that's too serious and keeps him out for longer in the series," The English captain added.

There is a chance that with Jack Leach out, Shoaib Bashir could make his debut in the senior team. Bashir arrived in Hyderabad on Sunday, the fourth day of the first Test, after returning to London from the UAE to fix his visa issues.  

India lost the opening Test of the series by 28 runs at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. Both sides will face each other in the series' second encounter on Friday in Vishakhapatnam.

Published February 1st, 2024 at 08:20 IST

