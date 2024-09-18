sb.scorecardresearch
Published 20:15 IST, September 18th 2024

Botswana's Indian origin chief wins ICC Associate Member representative polls

Botswana Cricket Association's Indian origin chief Sumod Damodar beat United Arab Emirates' Mubashshir Usmani in a secret ballot vote to earn a place as Associate Member representative to the International Cricket Council's (ICC) Chief Executives' Committee (CEC).

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
ICC
ICC | Image: ICC/X
