Updated February 5th, 2024 at 16:02 IST

India BOUNCE BACK in style: Team India defeat England by 106 runs in 2nd Test, level series 1-1

England were bowled out for 292 runs in the fourth innings with Bumrah and Ashwin taking three wickets each. The five-match Test series is now level at 1-1.

Republic Sports Desk
India beat England by 106 runs in 2nd Test
India beat England by 106 runs in 2nd Test | Image:BCCI
  • 2 min read
Team India have defeated England by 106 runs in the 2nd Test. England were bowled out for 292 runs in the fourth innings with Jasprit Bumrah and R Ashwin taking three wickets each. The five-match Test series is now level at 1-1.  England resumed at 194 for six after Bairstow's wicket but they lost the remaining four wickets in the post-lunch session to be bowled out in 69.2 overs as India levelled the five-match series 1-1.

Jasprit Bumrah got rid of Ben Foakes (36) and Tom Hartley (36), while Mukesh Kumar removed Shoaib Bashir (0). England skipper Ben Stokes (11) was run out by Shreyas Iyer.

India took five wickets in the morning session, with R Ashwin (3/72) claiming two and Kuldeep Yadav (1/60) and Axar Patel (1/75) accounted for one each.

ALSO READ | Huge controversy breaks out as 'umpire's call' denies Ashwin 500th Test wicket despite umpire giving out

R Ashwin failed to complete his 500 Test wickets as he stayed one wicket away from completing the historic achievement after his three-wicket haul.

Zak Crawley was the most successful batter for England, scoring a 132-ball 73. England were 67 for one at stumps on day 3.

India had scored 396 and 255 in their two innings, while England were dismissed for 253 in their first essay. India had lost the opening Test by 28 runs in Hyderabad.

India vs England 2nd Test final score  

India 1st innings: 396 England 1st innings: 253 India 2nd innings: 255.

England 2nd innings: 292 allouut in 69.2 overs (Zak Crawley 73, Ben Foakes 36; R Ashwin 3/72, Jasprit Bumrah 3/46).

Published February 5th, 2024 at 14:17 IST

