Advertisement

Indian opener and Karnataka captain Mayank Agarwal was rushed to a hospital after complaining of a burning sensation in his mouth and throat. Agarwal was travelling on a flight from Agartala to Surat after a Ranji Trophy match. He was reportedly admitted to the ICU at ILS Hospital in Agartala and is said to be out of danger. Karnataka was due to play Saurashtra in Gujarat when 32-year-old Mayank was returning from Agartala.

Mayank last played for India in 2022 in a Test match against New Zealand. While he was the Punjab Kings captain in IPL 2021. He currently plays for Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL.

Advertisement

PTI confirmed that Mayank has been given some tests at the hospital as he had vomited and felt unease. PTI also confirmed that he is under observation and Tripura Cricket Association officials are with him. He will not travel to Rajkot for Karnataka's next match while his teammates will reach tonight. He will miss the match against Saurashtra.

"Mayank Agarwal was rushed to a local hospital in Agartala. The reason for the sudden illness is yet to be confirmed," a Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) official told PTI without elaborating further.

Advertisement

"The team was on flight and apparently Agarwal started feeling uneasy and vomited a couple of times sitting on the flight. Since he started feeling sick, he de-boarded. From KSCA MR Shahvir Tarapore called and we quickly sent two of our representatives to the ILS hospital. He is under observation and we are told doctors are running some tests. Now there are multiple theories as to what he might have consumed," a Tripura Cricket Association official said on condition of anonymity.