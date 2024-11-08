Published 18:24 IST, November 8th 2024
KL Rahul, Wife Athiya Shetty Expecting Their First Child, Reveal 'Beautiful Blessing Coming Soon'
Team India cricketer KL Rahul and his wife, Bollywood actress Athiya Shetty have revealed that they are expecting their first child.
Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
KL Rahul, Athiya Shetty | Image: Instagram/@klrahul
Team India cricketer KL Rahul and his wife Athiya Shetty have revealed that they are expecting their first child. The couple announced the revelation on social media, with Athiya and KL posting the special news, saying "our beautiful blessing is coming soon."
[This is a breaking copy. This copy will be updated.]
18:19 IST, November 8th 2024