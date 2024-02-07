Advertisement

Test Cricket is the most beautiful format of the game and it makes us believe again that it is the real cricket. The fans witnessed this yet again today when theWest Indies cricket team achieved a historic victory on Australian soil, marking their first win in the country since 1997. When Shamar Joseph took the last wicket of Hazelwood, the whole stadium erupted in appreciation. When the West Indies were batting Joseph got injured by the yorker of Starc.

This magical moment left everyone amaze and some in tears. The West Indies legend and former captain Carl Hooper couldn’t hold it back and tears fell down from his eyes as they waited 27 years. Also, the legendary batsman, Brian Lara was seen in tears in the commentator box.

3 things you need to know

West Indies won their first test after 27 years in Australia.

Shamar Josesph took 7 wickets.

Steve Smith scored an unbeaten 91 in losing cause.

Steve Smith and Shamar Joseph's Heroics Steal the Show on Day 4

As Australia's Steve Smith (91*) laid a formidable foundation, the Windies' Shamar Joseph emerged as the game-changer on the crucial Day 4. Joseph's brilliant performance, highlighted by sensational figures of 7/68, played a pivotal role in dismissing the Australian batting lineup, securing the iconic win at the Gabba.

Joseph's heroics extended beyond the boundary as he showcased resilience and determination. Despite being retired hurt during the West Indies' second innings due to a lethal blow from Mitchell Starc, Joseph returned to the field, contributing significantly to his team's historic win.

The winning moment of West Indies:

Tears of Joy: Carl Hooper and Brian Lara Overwhelmed

The emotional climax of the match unfolded as two West Indies cricket legends, Hooper and Lara, were unable to contain their emotions. The sheer joy of witnessing their team's historic victory brought tears to their eyes, with Hooper particularly surprised and overwhelmed with tears of joy.

This video says it all! Gilly hugging Lara! ❤️

What a match! #AUSvWI

pic.twitter.com/R1Kx2h8UxZ — DK (@DineshKarthik) January 28, 2024

Meanwhile, in the commentary box, Lara, shedding tears of joy, shared a heartwarming embrace with former Australian wicket keeper-batter Adam Gilchrist. This display of camaraderie transcended national boundaries, reflecting the universal love and respect for the game. The emotional connection these cricketing legends have with West Indies cricket was evident in this heartwarming moment.

