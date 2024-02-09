English
Updated February 8th, 2024 at 13:18 IST

‘Can see so much…’: U19 sensation Sachin Dhas earns praise from Ravichandran Ashwin

Promising U19 talent, Sachin Dhas, garners accolades from Ravichandran Ashwin, indicating the youngster's impressive performance and potential in the cricket.

Aryan Suraj Chadha
India U19 World Cup Semfinal Win Hero Sachin Dhas
Sachin Dhas | Image:ICC
India, the current champions, defeated South Africa with great tenacity, securing their place in the ICC Under-19 World Cup final. India overcame the 245 mark thanks to outstanding batting performances by captain Uday Saharan and player Sachin Dhas. This created an interesting summit showdown between Australia and Pakistan, the victors of the second semifinal match.

R Aswhin lauds Sachin Dhas after his incredible knock in the semifinal of the U-19 World Cup 

Indian spinner Ravichandran Ashwin complimented the gifted batsman Sachin Dhas of the Indian U19 squad for his outstanding performance, pointing out that Dhas's style of play is similar to that of West Indies player Shai Hope. In spite of a top-order collapse, the Indian U-19 squad defeated South Africa by two wickets in a thrilling match at Benoni to guarantee their place in the Under-19 World Cup final.

When expressing his opinions on X (formerly Twitter), Ashwin compared Dhas's batting style to that of Hope and praised the poise and cooperation that Dhas and captain Uday Saharan showed.

With 7,396 runs in all forms, 18 hundreds, and 32 fifties, West Indies ODI skipper Shai Hope has had a remarkable international record. He has performed exceptionally well in One-Day Internationals (ODIs), amassing 5,177 runs at an average of 50.26 in 124 matches, including 16 hundreds and 25 fifties.

With 294 runs in six matches at an average of 73.50, including a century and a fifty, Dhas is now the third-highest run scorer in the competition. He has been one of the tournament's star performances.

India chose to field first in the match against South Africa, who scored 244/7 in their allocated 50-overs courtesy to big blows from Richard Seletswane and Lhuan-dre Pretorius.

India's pursuit was beset early on; they were down to 32/4. But India's hopes were restored by a sensational 172-run stand between skipper Uday Saharan and Sachin Dhas. Even though India lost late wickets, Raj Limbani's composed style enabled the team win and go to the final.

SA's most impressive bowlers were Kwena Maphanka and Tristan Luus, while Saharan was named 'Player of the Match' for his cool half-century.

Published February 8th, 2024 at 11:15 IST

