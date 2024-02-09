Advertisement

India, the current champions, defeated South Africa with great tenacity, securing their place in the ICC Under-19 World Cup final. India overcame the 245 mark thanks to outstanding batting performances by captain Uday Saharan and player Sachin Dhas. This created an interesting summit showdown between Australia and Pakistan, the victors of the second semifinal match.

R Aswhin lauds Sachin Dhas after his incredible knock in the semifinal of the U-19 World Cup

Indian spinner Ravichandran Ashwin complimented the gifted batsman Sachin Dhas of the Indian U19 squad for his outstanding performance, pointing out that Dhas's style of play is similar to that of West Indies player Shai Hope. In spite of a top-order collapse, the Indian U-19 squad defeated South Africa by two wickets in a thrilling match at Benoni to guarantee their place in the Under-19 World Cup final.

When expressing his opinions on X (formerly Twitter), Ashwin compared Dhas's batting style to that of Hope and praised the poise and cooperation that Dhas and captain Uday Saharan showed.

Advertisement

Can see so much of Shai Hope in Sachin Dhas’s coil and bat swing.



Wonderful composure and poise to this partnership between Sachin and Uday👏👏👏. #U19WorldCup — Ashwin 🇮🇳 (@ashwinravi99) February 6, 2024

With 7,396 runs in all forms, 18 hundreds, and 32 fifties, West Indies ODI skipper Shai Hope has had a remarkable international record. He has performed exceptionally well in One-Day Internationals (ODIs), amassing 5,177 runs at an average of 50.26 in 124 matches, including 16 hundreds and 25 fifties.

Advertisement

With 294 runs in six matches at an average of 73.50, including a century and a fifty, Dhas is now the third-highest run scorer in the competition. He has been one of the tournament's star performances.

India chose to field first in the match against South Africa, who scored 244/7 in their allocated 50-overs courtesy to big blows from Richard Seletswane and Lhuan-dre Pretorius.

Advertisement

India's pursuit was beset early on; they were down to 32/4. But India's hopes were restored by a sensational 172-run stand between skipper Uday Saharan and Sachin Dhas. Even though India lost late wickets, Raj Limbani's composed style enabled the team win and go to the final.

SA's most impressive bowlers were Kwena Maphanka and Tristan Luus, while Saharan was named 'Player of the Match' for his cool half-century.

Advertisement