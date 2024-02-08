English
Updated January 9th, 2024 at 19:30 IST

'Cannot compare Virat Kohli with anyone': Pakistan batter on comparison between Kohli and Babar Azam

Virat Kohli recently became the first batsman to score 50 centuries in ODI cricket. Babar Azam, on the other hand, has been stripped of Pakistan captaincy.

Vishal Tiwari
Babar Azam and Virat Kohli
Babar Azam and Virat Kohli | Image:X/KKR
  • 2 min read
Pakistan batsman Ahmed Shehzad recently shared insights into his relationship with Indian batting maestro Virat Kohli, emphasizing Kohli's humility. The former Pakistani opener also discussed the comparisons between Virat Kohli and former Pakistani captain Babar Azam.

3 things you need to know

  • Ahmed Shehzad himself was compared to Kohli at one point in his career
  • Virat Kohli is considered one of the greatest batsmen of the current era
  • Babar Azam is touted to be the next big thing in cricket after Virat Kohli

Ahmed Shehzad on comparisons between Virat Kohli and Babar Azam

Ahmed Shehzad has said that no one in the cricketing world can be compared to Virat Kohli, the Indian maestro. Shehzad said that there is no comparison between Kohli and Babar Azam because of the records the former boasts across all formats of the game. 

“Both are good players. You cannot compare Virat Kohli with anyone. He has scored against top-quality sides for a long period. Some players do their work quietly and then there are a few players that take on the World,” Shehzad told Daily Pakistan Global.

“Virat Kohli is the best batsman in the world. You can’t compare Virat with Babar Azam or me. Everyone is wrong if you compare it with Virat Kohli. Look at his record in all formats speaks for itself,” he added.

Virat Kohli recently became the first batsman in the world to score 50 centuries in ODI cricket. He surpassed the record for former India cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, who was previously at the top of the list with 49 centuries in One-Day Internationals. 

Babar Azam, on the other hand, has been stripped of captaincy across all formats of the Pakistan cricket team. He was sacked as the captain after Pakistan failed to qualify for the knockout stage of the ODI World Cup 2023. 

Published January 9th, 2024 at 19:30 IST

