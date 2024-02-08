Advertisement

The Ranji Trophy 2023/24 is in full swing, and on Monday, January 15, 2024, something extraordinary happened in the tournament. In the showcase between Gujarat and Karnataka, the pendulum swung both ways, eventually settling in favor of the team from the West. However, that did not transpire before the unfolding of some dramatic scenes.

3 things you need to know

Gujarat beat Karnataka by 6 runs in the Ranji Trophy Group C match

Mayank Aggarwal scored a century in Karnataka's 1st innings

Siddharth Desai was adjudged the man of the match for his incredible spell

One-of-a-kind collapse leaves Karnataka at bay

In what could be defined as a drama-laden Day 4 of the Ranji Trophy match between Gujarat vs Karnataka, a rare collapse occurred in the situation when Karnataka's victory was starting to look like a formality, resulting in a huge turnaround. Chasing 110, Karnataka at one stage were cruising at 50/0 after 10 overs, but with the introduction of spin, Mayank Agarwal's men lost their way and ended up being 6 short of the target score.

Siddharth Desai turned out to be the hero of Gujarat. He was the bearer of Karnataka's tumble. Desai took 6 wickets in a row, leaving Karnataka tottered down to 74/6. Desai took another scalp to finish with incredible figures of 42/7. Karnataka were out-bowled for 103, losing the match by 6 runs.

The incredible collapse has left the enthusiasts stunned, and many of them have expressed their thoughts about the match on social media.

Well played Gujarat. Cannot believe how Karnataka bottled this chase. Serious batting concerns #RanjiTrophy — Dodda Ganesh | ದೊಡ್ಡ ಗಣೇಶ್ (@doddaganesha) January 15, 2024

Gujarat vs Karnataka: Summary

Earlier, Gujarat put on a competitive 264 in the first innings, which was palliated by Mayank Agarwal's flawless century. Courtesy of Agarwal's hundred and Manish Pandey's 88-run knock, Karnataka took a formidable lead of 110 runs. Gujarat in the second innings managed to get 219 on board, giving Karnataka a target of 110. Chasing the score, disaster struck Karnataka and hence one of the memorable collapses ensued. Siddharth Desai was adjudged the man of the match. He took a total of 9 wickets in the match.