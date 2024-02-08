English
Updated January 15th, 2024 at 16:53 IST

Chasing 110 runs, Karnataka are 50/0 vs Gujarat: Even players couldn't believe what happened next

In Ranji Trophy, Karnataka were cruising at 50/0 against Gujarat, but disaster struck the team and in the end they could not score the remaining 60 runs.

Prateek Arya
Karnataka vs Gujarat
Karnataka vs Gujarat | Image:BCCI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
The Ranji Trophy 2023/24 is in full swing, and on Monday, January 15, 2024, something extraordinary happened in the tournament. In the showcase between Gujarat and Karnataka, the pendulum swung both ways, eventually settling in favor of the team from the West. However, that did not transpire before the unfolding of some dramatic scenes.

3 things you need to know

  • Gujarat beat Karnataka by 6 runs in the Ranji Trophy Group C match
  • Mayank Aggarwal scored a century in Karnataka's 1st innings
  • Siddharth Desai was adjudged the man of the match for his incredible spell

Also Read | Yashasvi Jaiswal stamps authority in fight for place with Shubman Gill

One-of-a-kind collapse leaves Karnataka at bay

In what could be defined as a drama-laden Day 4 of the Ranji Trophy match between Gujarat vs Karnataka, a rare collapse occurred in the situation when Karnataka's victory was starting to look like a formality, resulting in a huge turnaround. Chasing 110, Karnataka at one stage were cruising at 50/0 after 10 overs, but with the introduction of spin, Mayank Agarwal's men lost their way and ended up being 6 short of the target score.

Siddharth Desai turned out to be the hero of Gujarat. He was the bearer of Karnataka's tumble. Desai took 6 wickets in a row, leaving Karnataka tottered down to 74/6. Desai took another scalp to finish with incredible figures of 42/7. Karnataka were out-bowled for 103, losing the match by 6 runs.

The incredible collapse has left the enthusiasts stunned, and many of them have expressed their thoughts about the match on social media.

Also Read | 'The only failure has been the skipper': Karthik's big take on AFG T20Is

Gujarat vs Karnataka: Summary

Earlier, Gujarat put on a competitive 264 in the first innings, which was palliated by Mayank Agarwal's flawless century. Courtesy of Agarwal's hundred and Manish Pandey's 88-run knock, Karnataka took a formidable lead of 110 runs. Gujarat in the second innings managed to get 219 on board, giving Karnataka a target of 110. Chasing the score, disaster struck Karnataka and hence one of the memorable collapses ensued. Siddharth Desai was adjudged the man of the match. He took a total of 9 wickets in the match.  

Published January 15th, 2024 at 16:13 IST

