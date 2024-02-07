English
Updated January 23rd, 2024 at 20:46 IST

From Shubman Gill to Yashasvi Jaiswal: Check full list of players honoured at BCCI Awards

Ravi Shastri, was bestowed with the Lifetime Achievement Award, sharing the honor with former Indian wicketkeeper Farokh Engineer.

Vishal Tiwari
BCCI Awards
BCCI Awards | Image:BCCI
  • 2 min read
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) conducted the 2024 edition of its annual award function in Hyderabad on Tuesday, January 23. Ravi Shastri, the ex-head coach of India, and prominent cricketers from the country were recognized and honored at the BCCI Awards.

3 things you need to know

  • The last time the BCCI Awards were held was back in 2019
  • The BCCI Awards have not been held since then due to COVID-19
  • BCCI gave away a host of awards including the Lifetime Achievement Award

Full list of players honoured at BCCI Awards

Securing another significant accolade for his collection, former head coach of the Indian cricket team, Ravi Shastri, was bestowed with the Lifetime Achievement Award, sharing the honor with former Indian wicketkeeper Farokh Engineer. Shubman Gill was named the Best International Cricketer for 2022-23, while Yashasvi Jaiswal won the Best International Debut award for the same period. Check out the full list of award winners below.

Best International Debut

2019- 20: Mayank Agarwal

2020-21: Axar Patel

2021-22: Shreyas Iyer

2022-23: Yashasvi Jaiswal

Polly Umrigar Award for Best International Cricketer

2019- 20: Mohammad Shami

2020-21: R Ashwin

2021-22: Jasprit Bumrah

2022-23: Shubman Gill

Dilip Sardesai Award

Most wickets in Test Cricket - 2022-23 (India vs West Indies): R Ashwin

Most runs in Test Cricket - 2022-23 (India vs West Indies): Yashasvi Jaiswal

Col. CK Nayudu Lifetime Achievement Award

Farokh Engineer and Ravi Shastri

Best International Cricketer - Women

2019-20: Deepti Sharma

2020-21: Smriti Mandhana

2021-22: Smriti Mandhana

2022-23: Deepti Sharma

Best International Debut - Women

2019-20: Priya Punia

2020-21: Shafali Verma

2021-22: Shabbhineni Meghana

2022-23: Amanjot Kaur

Best Performance in BCCI Domestic Tournaments

2019-20: Mumbai

2021-22: Madhya Pradesh

2022-23: Saurashtra

Jagmohan Dalmiya Trophy - Best Woman Cricket Junior Domestic

2019-20: Kashvee Gautam (Chandigarh)

2021-22: Soumya Tiwari (Madhya Pradesh)

2022-23: Vaishnavi Sharma (Madhya Pradesh)

Jagmohan Dalmiya Trophy - Best Woman Cricket Senior Domestic

2019-20: Saee Purandare (Meghalaya)

2020-21: Indrani Roy (Jharkhand)

2021-22: Kanika Ahuja (Punjab)

2022-23: Nabam Yapu (Arunachal Pradesh)

 

Published January 23rd, 2024 at 20:46 IST

