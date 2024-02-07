Updated January 23rd, 2024 at 20:46 IST
From Shubman Gill to Yashasvi Jaiswal: Check full list of players honoured at BCCI Awards
Ravi Shastri, was bestowed with the Lifetime Achievement Award, sharing the honor with former Indian wicketkeeper Farokh Engineer.
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) conducted the 2024 edition of its annual award function in Hyderabad on Tuesday, January 23. Ravi Shastri, the ex-head coach of India, and prominent cricketers from the country were recognized and honored at the BCCI Awards.
3 things you need to know
- The last time the BCCI Awards were held was back in 2019
- The BCCI Awards have not been held since then due to COVID-19
- BCCI gave away a host of awards including the Lifetime Achievement Award
Full list of players honoured at BCCI Awards
Securing another significant accolade for his collection, former head coach of the Indian cricket team, Ravi Shastri, was bestowed with the Lifetime Achievement Award, sharing the honor with former Indian wicketkeeper Farokh Engineer. Shubman Gill was named the Best International Cricketer for 2022-23, while Yashasvi Jaiswal won the Best International Debut award for the same period. Check out the full list of award winners below.
Best International Debut
2019- 20: Mayank Agarwal
2020-21: Axar Patel
2021-22: Shreyas Iyer
2022-23: Yashasvi Jaiswal
Polly Umrigar Award for Best International Cricketer
2019- 20: Mohammad Shami
2020-21: R Ashwin
2021-22: Jasprit Bumrah
2022-23: Shubman Gill
Dilip Sardesai Award
Most wickets in Test Cricket - 2022-23 (India vs West Indies): R Ashwin
Most runs in Test Cricket - 2022-23 (India vs West Indies): Yashasvi Jaiswal
Col. CK Nayudu Lifetime Achievement Award
Farokh Engineer and Ravi Shastri
Best International Cricketer - Women
2019-20: Deepti Sharma
2020-21: Smriti Mandhana
2021-22: Smriti Mandhana
2022-23: Deepti Sharma
Best International Debut - Women
2019-20: Priya Punia
2020-21: Shafali Verma
2021-22: Shabbhineni Meghana
2022-23: Amanjot Kaur
Best Performance in BCCI Domestic Tournaments
2019-20: Mumbai
2021-22: Madhya Pradesh
2022-23: Saurashtra
Jagmohan Dalmiya Trophy - Best Woman Cricket Junior Domestic
2019-20: Kashvee Gautam (Chandigarh)
2021-22: Soumya Tiwari (Madhya Pradesh)
2022-23: Vaishnavi Sharma (Madhya Pradesh)
Jagmohan Dalmiya Trophy - Best Woman Cricket Senior Domestic
2019-20: Saee Purandare (Meghalaya)
2020-21: Indrani Roy (Jharkhand)
2021-22: Kanika Ahuja (Punjab)
2022-23: Nabam Yapu (Arunachal Pradesh)
Published January 23rd, 2024 at 20:46 IST
