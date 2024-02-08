Coach Rahul Dravid confirms big rumour about Ishan Kishan after India player dropped from T20Is

Advertisement

India and Afghanistan are all set to lock horns in a three-match T20I series starting January 11 in Mohali, Punjab. This is the first time India and Afghanistan are playing a bilateral T20I series. However, the two countries have played against each other in multi-nation T20 competitions on multiple occasions.

India unveiled its 16-member squad for the Afghanistan series on January 7

The biggest highlight became the absence of Ishan Kishan and Shreyas Iyer

It was reported that the duo were snubbed because of disciplinary issues

Rahul Dravid confirms big rumour about Ishan Kishan

Indian head coach Rahul Dravid has confirmed that Ishan Kishan and Shreyas Iyer's absence from the T20I squad is not due to any disciplinary issue. Dravid said that Ishan had asked for a break due to fatigue and hence he was not selected for the series. Dravid, however, confirmed one rumour about the wicketkeeper-batsman.

It was reported that Ishan Kishan will have to play domestic cricket to make himself available for selection for the Indian team. Dravid has confirmed the rumour saying that Ishan Kishan will have to play domestic cricket to comeback into the Indian side.

"Absolutely not. Ishan Kishan was not available for selection. Ishan had requested for a break in South Africa which we agreed to, and supported that. He has made himself unavailable for selection. I am sure when he is available (for selection), he will play domestic cricket (and comeback). So that was the case," Dravid said at the pre-match press conference on Wednesday.

India’s Squad for 3 T20Is against Afghanistan: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Sanju Samson (wk), Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan, Mukesh Kumar





