Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 10th, 2024 at 19:41 IST

Coach Rahul Dravid confirms big rumour about Ishan Kishan after India player dropped from T20Is

It will be interesting to see if Ishan Kishan can reclaim his spot in the Indian team across formats after his recent snub from the side.

Vishal Tiwari
Rahul Dravid and Ishan Kishan
Rahul Dravid and Ishan Kishan | Image:PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

India and Afghanistan are all set to lock horns in a three-match T20I series starting January 11 in Mohali, Punjab. This is the first time India and Afghanistan are playing a bilateral T20I series. However, the two countries have played against each other in multi-nation T20 competitions on multiple occasions. 

3 things you need to know

  • India unveiled its 16-member squad for the Afghanistan series on January 7
  • The biggest highlight became the absence of Ishan Kishan and Shreyas Iyer
  • It was reported that the duo were snubbed because of disciplinary issues

Also Read: Is BCCI looking for an Ishan Kishan substitute? Big update emerges on IND batter's availability

Advertisement

Rahul Dravid confirms big rumour about Ishan Kishan

Indian head coach Rahul Dravid has confirmed that Ishan Kishan and Shreyas Iyer's absence from the T20I squad is not due to any disciplinary issue. Dravid said that Ishan had asked for a break due to fatigue and hence he was not selected for the series. Dravid, however, confirmed one rumour about the wicketkeeper-batsman. 

Advertisement

It was reported that Ishan Kishan will have to play domestic cricket to make himself available for selection for the Indian team. Dravid has confirmed the rumour saying that Ishan Kishan will have to play domestic cricket to comeback into the Indian side. 

"Absolutely not. Ishan Kishan was not available for selection. Ishan had requested for a break in South Africa which we agreed to, and supported that. He has made himself unavailable for selection. I am sure when he is available (for selection), he will play domestic cricket (and comeback). So that was the case," Dravid said at the pre-match press conference on Wednesday. 

Advertisement

India’s Squad for 3 T20Is against Afghanistan: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Sanju Samson (wk), Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan, Mukesh Kumar



 

Advertisement

Published January 10th, 2024 at 19:41 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ananya Panday

Ananya At PFW

8 hours ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Learns Dance

8 hours ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

11 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

11 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

11 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

13 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

13 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

13 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

17 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

2 days ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

2 days ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

2 days ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Good News: BEST Bus Service on Atal Setu Soon | Check Routes

    India News41 minutes ago

  2. US Drone Strike in Baghdad Kills High-ranking Militia Leader

    World44 minutes ago

  3. Sunil Chhetri meets Indian Tennis icon Rohan Bopanna at Kanteerava

    Sports an hour ago

  4. Congress Talks About Dividing India on North-South Lines: PM Modi

    India Newsan hour ago

  5. Fire Breaks Out at Warehouse in Delhi’s Mangolpuri Area

    India Newsan hour ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement